Every modern business needs some sort of development to help make their brand, products, or services accessible and discoverable online. For those who decide to outsource all of their coding and development needs, budgets can be known to skyrocket. However, if you are thinking about bringing more coding and development work in-house, there's no better tool to do it with than Microsoft Visual Studio.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows is on sale for just $35.99 (reg. $499) with code ENJOY20 through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Visual Studios empowers teams to create projects with all the tools and platforms needed. You can use Visual Studio Professional to develop projects that live across different platforms and that are built with different coding languages.

Visual Studio Professional 2022 supports faster and easier coding with its IntelliCode smart feature that can help you code more while typing less. It follows along and looks at the context of the code you're writing to prompt autofill options that can quickly complete a line or block of code, often in the exact way that you're looking at yourself.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional's stellar critical reviews are a testament to how much time and money a tool like this could save your business. It's rated a perfect 5/5 stars on Microsoft Choice Software, and it's also rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars on GetApp and Capterra.

