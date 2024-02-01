Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Get ready to uncover the secrets behind the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the digital marketing industry in our captivating podcast episode! Join us as we dive into an exclusive interview with the legendary Mari Smith, a digital marketing expert with over 25 years of experience. Gain invaluable insights into the incredible impact of AI on the industry, including its benefits, concerns, and ethical considerations. Discover how AI is transforming content creation and why policies and ethics in AI development are crucial.

Related: Jim Kwik's Strategies for Upgrading Your Brain By Using AI

But here's the twist — despite the rise of AI, Smith reveals a hidden truth that AI can never replicate the human element of genuine care and empathy. Prepare to be inspired as she shares strategies to embrace your unique value and cultivate personal connections amidst AI advancements. Learn the importance of transparency and integrity in avoiding plagiarism when using AI-generated content.

Don't let the fear of job loss hold you back! Smith empowers marketers to adapt and pivot, tapping into their inner intuition and authority while staying aligned with the human connection. Uncover her optimistic outlook on the future, where genuine human relationships will always drive the need for personal connections and community building.

Related: 7 Shocking AI Trends for 2024 That Will Leave You Speechless

In this mind-blowing interview, Smith reminds us that the depth and authenticity of human relationships remain irreplaceable in an AI-driven world. Discover how to leverage your unique skills and deliver value that AI simply can't replicate. Embrace your humanity and witness the incredible results of building meaningful relationships in this ever-evolving age of AI.

These insights are a game-changer for marketers navigating the transformative changes propelled by AI. Don't miss out on this thought-provoking conversation with Mari Smith, as we decode the future of AI in digital marketing! Tune in now and unlock the secrets to thriving in this new era of marketing.

If Ben Angel's "Beyond Unstoppable" lights up your day, please take a moment to rate and review the podcast! (Entrepreneur | Apple | Spotify | Google) This is a great way to support our mission of empowering more individuals like you to supercharge their lives and businesses. What's more, don't forget to follow the podcast if you haven't already. We're spicing things up with lots of bonus episodes.

About Beyond Unstoppable

Hosted by bestselling author Ben Angel, Beyond Unstoppable is a transformative exploration into biology, psychology, and technology. Learn from world-renowned experts like Jim Kwik, Amy Porterfield, Mari Smith, and Jason Feifer. Dive into advanced AI tools, biohacking, and strategies to make you unstoppable.

Subscribe to Beyond Unstoppable: Entrepreneur | Apple | Spotify | Google