Last week, the studio head of EntrepreneurTV, Brad Gage, hosted a live Q&A with the makers of EntrepreneurTV's new show Tech Talk. Here are some of the takeaways from his conversation with host Jonny Caplan and producer Ronald Hans.

Putting the spotlight on real tech entrepreneurs

Johnny Caplan: I've been a tech entrepreneur all of my life. It's a hard struggle building a business, right? And getting publicity is probably one of the hardest aspects. And about six years ago, Ron came to me and he said, 'You know, you've been doing a fantastic job of developing innovations, helping entrepreneurs develop in this ecosystem. But you know, there's just no representation of this on television. There are great shows like Shark Tank and Elevator Pitch, but they don't show you the real entrepreneurs, the real people who are building these amazing innovations. So, we started Tech Talk Media and the first show we built was Tech Talk, featuring under-the-radar tech entrepreneurs and pioneers across the world. You know, flying cars, robots that look after the elderly, drones that fly into burning buildings to warn the firefighters, 3D holographic surgery. You know, just amazing innovations that everybody wants to know about.

How do they choose companies to profile?

Ronald Hans: Johnny and I both come from a background in international business. We have a large network of professionals and contacts that are constantly developing technology, and through our network, we've always had access to deal flow from very early-stage companies. These are under-the-radar companies that don't generally make the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine or even the inside of Entrepreneur Magazine. And it's so great to be able to expose those entrepreneurs and elevate them to a level where people in other markets are able to learn about their technology and the impact that they can have on a local market.

On a mission to inspire

Johnny Iran: Today on television, there's a lot of drama. There's a lot of, um, edginess, right? There's a lot of violence, there's a lot of negativity, and contention. And I think that we are programmed to think that that's what we need to keep things exciting. And what we did with Tech Talk is prove the complete opposite. These are real people. These are real situations. It is entirely positive, inspirational, and motivating. There is no negativity. We don't do negativity. We are built to create television shows about the wonder of creativity and innovation and individuality and amazing people. We don't wanna be made nervous and scared about the future. We want to be encouraged and inspired.

