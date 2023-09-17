Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We've all been in a situation where we needed to power our device, and we grabbed the wrong charger because our charging spot was a mess of wires. And it's not surprising since Statista reports that the average person in North America has 3.6 devices. Going without your daily devices or buying an expensive duplicate in a pinch are not great scenarios.

An easy alternative is to get one wire that can charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously so you can reduce the cable clutter and always have the right charger on hand. This 3-in-1 Charging Cable can simultaneously charge your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone, so you'll be ready for all the things your busy day demands, whether it's taking meetings or a phone call with a client.

This cable has two Lightning connections and a spot to charge your Apple Watch. This means you can charge any Lightning-compatible device plus any Apple Watch. You get fast, original charging speed, so you don't miss a beat while taking care of your business.

With the safety of your devices in mind, it's certified by CE/RoHS and features over-current, over-heat, and short-circuit protection. The cable is 3.9 feet long, so it's perfectly portable to take with you when you travel.

Available in a one- or two-pack — and at such a reasonable price — you can keep one in your home, office, and car to keep you charged up and ready to take on another busy day.

Grab this potentially sanity-saving charger to streamline your charging situation and reduce cable clutter.

It's available in the following options:

• A single 3-in-1 Charging Cable for your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone: $24.99 (reg. $34).

• Two-pack of 3-in-1 Charging Cables for your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone: $34.99 (reg. $69).

Prices subject to change.