This 3-in-1 Cable Can Charge Your Apple Devices, and It's on Sale for $25 Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

We've all been in a situation where we needed to power our device, and we grabbed the wrong charger because our charging spot was a mess of wires. And it's not surprising since Statista reports that the average person in North America has 3.6 devices. Going without your daily devices or buying an expensive duplicate in a pinch are not great scenarios.

An easy alternative is to get one wire that can charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously so you can reduce the cable clutter and always have the right charger on hand. This 3-in-1 Charging Cable can simultaneously charge your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone, so you'll be ready for all the things your busy day demands, whether it's taking meetings or a phone call with a client.

This cable has two Lightning connections and a spot to charge your Apple Watch. This means you can charge any Lightning-compatible device plus any Apple Watch. You get fast, original charging speed, so you don't miss a beat while taking care of your business.

With the safety of your devices in mind, it's certified by CE/RoHS and features over-current, over-heat, and short-circuit protection. The cable is 3.9 feet long, so it's perfectly portable to take with you when you travel.

Available in a one- or two-pack — and at such a reasonable price — you can keep one in your home, office, and car to keep you charged up and ready to take on another busy day.

Grab this potentially sanity-saving charger to streamline your charging situation and reduce cable clutter.

It's available in the following options:

A single 3-in-1 Charging Cable for your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone: $24.99 (reg. $34).
Two-pack of 3-in-1 Charging Cables for your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone: $34.99 (reg. $69).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Mobile Devices Charging

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Carnival Cruise Faces Backlash Over Handling of Missing Veteran Case

A 26-year-old former US Army veteran went missing nearly two weeks ago after a Carnival Cruise ship docked in the Port of Miami following a family vacation.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Living

8 Things I Discovered While Working With Affluent Clients in New York City

After a decade working with the 1%, I learned that they have common traits.

By Marilisa Barbieri
Business News

Aaron Rodgers Is Out For The Season — What Happens to His Salary and Endorsement Deals?

The QB suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear just four plays into his first game as a New York Jet.

By Emily Rella
Thought Leaders

10 Ways to Build Your Entrepreneurial Confidence

Self-confidence is the backbone of a resilient mindset, which is essential for entrepreneurs - but it doesn't come easy. Here's how you can build up your confidence.

By Gurpreet Kaur
Business Ideas

These Retirees Just Wanted Their Cats to Drink More Water. Now Their Remote Side Hustle Makes $80,000 a Year.

This couple wanted to make and sell something from the comfort of their home. Now they're offering up their playbook for others.

By Frances Dodds
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.