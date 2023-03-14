This AI-Powered Transcription App is Available for the Best Price Online Here

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With jam-packed schedules, any way to be more time efficient is widely welcomed. And when it comes to tasks that have traditionally required a large block of time, finding methods to tackle those to-dos quickly can be invaluable.

As artificial intelligence continues to dominate headlines, business owners may wonder how to implement this new technology and make their work lives a little easier. Voicetapp Speech-to-Text Transcription is a great example, serving as a text transcriber that embraces AI technology to save you time and effort. And currently, you can score a lifetime subscription to this handy service for the lowest price available on the web, just $59 — saving you hundreds of dollars off the usual price.

Voicetapp helps you transcribe any voice or audio to text with up to 99% accuracy, thanks to its deep learning process and automatic speech recognition, also known as ASR. ASR is powered by Google and Amazon and covers over 170 languages and accents when translating recorded audio. It also can translate 12 languages for live transcription in real time.

There are endless ways to use Voicetapp's technology — from subtitle generation to converting meeting recordings into hardcopy transcriptions — all of which can save you valuable time when it comes to workflow. In addition, there's no installation required, as everything is cloud-based. And saving is quick and easy, as you can upload files as MP3, OOG, MP4, or WAV.

Users love the convenience of Voicetapp. Customer Josef W., a CEO and company founder, raved, "The live transcription is just amazing; I can take notes and focus on the speaker at the same time."

Get a lifetime subscription to Voicetapp Speech-to-Text Transcription for the best price online, just $59, a best-on-web price.

