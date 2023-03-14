This AI-Powered Transcription App is Available for the Best Price Online Here

Save time and money transcribing with this AI-powered app, now less than $60.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With jam-packed schedules, any way to be more time efficient is widely welcomed. And when it comes to tasks that have traditionally required a large block of time, finding methods to tackle those to-dos quickly can be invaluable.

As artificial intelligence continues to dominate headlines, business owners may wonder how to implement this new technology and make their work lives a little easier. Voicetapp Speech-to-Text Transcription is a great example, serving as a text transcriber that embraces AI technology to save you time and effort. And currently, you can score a lifetime subscription to this handy service for the lowest price available on the web, just $59 — saving you hundreds of dollars off the usual price.

Voicetapp helps you transcribe any voice or audio to text with up to 99% accuracy, thanks to its deep learning process and automatic speech recognition, also known as ASR. ASR is powered by Google and Amazon and covers over 170 languages and accents when translating recorded audio. It also can translate 12 languages for live transcription in real time.

There are endless ways to use Voicetapp's technology — from subtitle generation to converting meeting recordings into hardcopy transcriptions — all of which can save you valuable time when it comes to workflow. In addition, there's no installation required, as everything is cloud-based. And saving is quick and easy, as you can upload files as MP3, OOG, MP4, or WAV.

Users love the convenience of Voicetapp. Customer Josef W., a CEO and company founder, raved, "The live transcription is just amazing; I can take notes and focus on the speaker at the same time."

Get a lifetime subscription to Voicetapp Speech-to-Text Transcription for the best price online, just $59, a best-on-web price.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Productivity Tools Technology

Editor's Pick

Uma Thurman's Daredevil Stunt Double Blazed Her Own Trail in a Male-Dominated Industry — Here's What She Wants to Tell Women Everywhere
New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.
How to Narrow Down Thousands of Franchises to Find the One That's Right for You
10 Rules From People With Blockbuster Personal Brands
A 400-Year-Old Family Business Remains the 'Gold Standard' in Its Category — Its First Women Leaders Reveal the Secret

Most Popular

See all
Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Science & Technology

Don't Let the ChatGPT Boom Go to Waste

This tech revolution is unlike the NFT, blockchain and crypto craze of several years back. ChatGPT has made a rapid impact and is improving rapidly.

By Ariel Shapira

Operations & Logistics

Tired of Customers Abandoning Their Online Shopping Carts? Here are 7 Foolproof Strategies to Improve the Checkout Experience

Here are seven tips to improve ecommerce checkout impact, including making costs and fees clear upfront, offering multiple payment options, making the online checkout button easy to find, and ensuring the user has a secure checkout experience.

By Kobi Ben Meir

Business News

Meta Announces 10,000 Additional Layoffs and Eliminates 5,000 Job Postings

The Facebook parent gave employees a timeline of what to expect over the next few months, starting with changes that could happen as soon as tomorrow.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

'It's True': Buffalo Wild Wings Cheekily Responds to Lawsuit Alleging That Boneless Wings Aren't Actually Wings

The class-action lawsuit is accusing the popular chicken chain of "false advertising."

By Emily Rella

Business News

SVB Insider: Employees Angry With CEO Greg Becker

An anonymous employee called Becker's actions "absolutely idiotic."

By Steve Huff