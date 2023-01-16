This Comprehensive IT Training Bundle Could Help You Build Your Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Professional development isn't just a chance to train your team. A 2021 study found that 65% of employees who participated in extra training felt like their professional network had expanded, while 47% also said it helped them advance their careers. To help motivate your employees and expand what they can contribute to the team, you could give them specialized training in IT and cybersecurity using the Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Super Bundle.

IT service costs for small businesses can get up to 7% of their total budget. While you may not have many options for IT support, you might be able to bypass inflated rates by training your own in-house tech team.

This CompTIA Super Bundle gives users lifetime access to 13 courses containing 239 hours of instructional material. Once a user has completed the course, they may be ready to try the official CompTIA exams. Course material ranges from penetration testing and cloud computing to Linux operations and server management. There is even an 18-hour fundamentals course for learners who are new to the field.

Once a student has passed their exams, they get their official certification which can often be enough to land an entry-level IT position. Train one of your business's tech-minded interns, and they could get the experience while your business gets more affordable rates for IT support. All course materials are available for life and are taught by experts from iCollege. Courses can be accessed at any time of day on desktop and mobile devices.

