Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

PDFs can be weirdly time-consuming when they're sent to you in any version that's not totally finished and concrete. For some reason, a simple click and type doesn't give you the power to annotate, mark up, or sign this document type, which is used remarkably often for things you need to sign, like contracts. To help simplify the business of dealing with this file type, this PDF Expert lifetime license is on sale for just $69.99 (reg. $139) from November 1st through the 9th.

This acclaimed PDF editor is usable with an iPhone, iPad, and even a Mac computer, which makes it compatible and easy to integrate for a wide range of businesses. With this lifetime license, you can easily approach PDFs and make virtually any change you want with ease.

From an editing standpoint, you can easily change text, update typos and text, add images, and even links to any PDF you have. From an annotating one, you can add comments in the margins, highlight important bits of text to find easily later, add stamps, and more. The license also features a range of organizational tools, like some that allow you to merge and split PDFs.

PDF Expert was named an Editor's Choice by Apple, and it's used by over 30 million people around the world.

The amount of time this tool could save a business makes it a worthwhile investment. It'll be even more worthwhile during this limited-time savings event taking place in November. Don't miss your chance.

