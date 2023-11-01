This PDF Support Platform Is Only $69.99 Through November 9th Don't miss this deal (regularly $139) on a useful tool that simplifies the way you interact with and edit PDFs.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

PDFs can be weirdly time-consuming when they're sent to you in any version that's not totally finished and concrete. For some reason, a simple click and type doesn't give you the power to annotate, mark up, or sign this document type, which is used remarkably often for things you need to sign, like contracts. To help simplify the business of dealing with this file type, this PDF Expert lifetime license is on sale for just $69.99 (reg. $139) from November 1st through the 9th.

This acclaimed PDF editor is usable with an iPhone, iPad, and even a Mac computer, which makes it compatible and easy to integrate for a wide range of businesses. With this lifetime license, you can easily approach PDFs and make virtually any change you want with ease.

From an editing standpoint, you can easily change text, update typos and text, add images, and even links to any PDF you have. From an annotating one, you can add comments in the margins, highlight important bits of text to find easily later, add stamps, and more. The license also features a range of organizational tools, like some that allow you to merge and split PDFs.

PDF Expert was named an Editor's Choice by Apple, and it's used by over 30 million people around the world.

The amount of time this tool could save a business makes it a worthwhile investment. It'll be even more worthwhile during this limited-time savings event taking place in November. Don't miss your chance.

Get this lifetime license to PDF Expert, available for the exclusive price of $69.99 (reg. $139) from November 1st through the 9th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Productivity Tools Technology PDF

Most Popular

See all
Living

I Tried the Semi-Private Air Carrier That Lets You Arrive 20 Minutes Before Your Flight. Here's What It Was Like — And How to Do It Affordably.

"There's a reason people pay 10 to 100 times more to fly privately than to fly commercially. You just want to save time, right? It's not about Champagne and caviar."

By Jessica Thomas
Franchise

Get in the Game By Exploring the Top Pickleball Franchises for Entrepreneurs

Pair your love for the sport and your entrepreneurial spirit with these five franchise concepts.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Living

I'm a U.S.-Born Entrepreneur Happily Raising My Kids in Spain. But I Still Use One Very American Parenting Approach to Foster Long-Term Success.

I'm so glad my children are growing up here, but when it comes to setting them up for success, it's all about balance.

By Amanda Breen
Buying / Investing in Business

When Investing in a Company, Chasing Growth Might Cost You Millions

Maximizing ROI is always a nice goal, but it's not the only one you should consider.

By George Deeb
Leadership

When He Tried to Buy and Develop a Distressed Shopping Center in Baltimore, He Found an 80-Year-Old Legal Covenant That Banned Black Ownership. Here's What He Did Next.

Lyneir Richardson, co-founder and CEO of Chicago TREND Corporation, discusses the company's efforts to accelerate economic development in urban neighborhoods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Amanda Breen