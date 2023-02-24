TikTok Video Goes Viral After Starbucks 'Surprise Me' Trend Goes Wrong

TikToker Kristen Alk did not get the cheery response she was expecting — and the internet is divided about it.

learn more about Jonathan Small

By Jonathan Small

When coffee reviewer Kristen Alk pulled up to order at her local Starbucks drive-thru, she did what so many TikTokers have done in recent months — she ordered a "surprise me drink."

The idea behind the #surprisemedrink trend is to give the barista a chance to get creative and deliver an off-menu, hand-picked concoction of their own making. Past videos have shown baristas serving up everything from a Rainbow Sherbet Frappuccino to a Hot Butterbeer Latte.

But Alk received a surprise of a different sort.

The incident was captured in a video that has since gone viral, with nearly 1 million views in 3 days.

Rather than accept the challenge, the Starbucks employee on the other side of the microphone responded dryly, "I can get you an iced water. That sounds good."

Alk, who seemed taken aback by the sassy reaction, looked at the camera and said awkwardly, "Well, can you just make me something that sounds good?"

@kristenalk The barista did NOT pass the vibe check? #starbucksbarista #baristastarbucks #rudebarista #starbucksfail #starbuckschallenge #surprisemedrink #surprisemestarbucks #starbuckssurprisedrink #starbucksbaristarecipes #badstarbucksvisit #challengegonewrong #gonewrong #pickmydrink #starbuckschallenge2023 ♬ original sound - kristenalk

Later, Alk claimed the barista "did not pass the vibe check." But she also admitted it was a busy day at the drive-thru, with a 35-minute wait for customers to get their order.

Related: Dad Pisses Off Thousands With TikTok Explaining How to Hack Disney Ride Height Restrictions for Kids

A divided response

The video has garnered nearly 6000 comments, with viewers split between being pro-barista or pro-Alk.

On one side of the divide, commenters seem shocked that a Starbucks employee would be rude to a customer. After all, as the old business mantra goes, "The customer is always right."

"Nooooo u should def email Starbucks 'cause that's not acceptable," wrote smhh..b.

"As a barista, please ask for surprise me drinks; they are always so fun. Sorry, she was so mean to u," wrote jimen

A Tiktok viewer named Syd joked, "That's some dunkin' behavior."

On the other hand, some commenters found the whole #surprisemetrend insensitive and presumptuous, especially during a busy time when baristas are just trying to get through their orders.

"I'm on the barista's side. There's nothing worse than someone coming during/right after a rush, asking for a surprise," wrote Chasia Binney.

"As a fast food worker, it's not that we don't want to make it, but we don't know what your taste is, and not only that some come back bc they don't like it," Rosie explained.

Perhaps both sides are right.

As Alk said diplomatically at the end of the video, "I feel like it was a little bit rude, but I do understand that it might be annoying when people don't just say what they want to order."
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Related Topics

Starbucks Viral Videos News and Trends tiktok

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Dad Pisses Off Thousands With TikTok Explaining How to Hack Disney Ride Height Restrictions for Kids

TikTokers The Kelly Fam made platform shoes out of flip-flops and Gorilla glue so their 3-year-old could sneak onto big rides.

By Dan Bova

Business News

I'm a 'Ring Girl' at High-Profile Boxing Matches. Here's How I Landed the Gig and Use It as a Second Income.

Ring girls walk across the ring in boxing matches with flags that tell the crowd what round is next.

By Kiera Fields

Business News

Plane Makes Emergency Landing After 'Unruly Passenger' Triggers Level 4 Threat

American Airlines flight 3444 was headed towards Washington, D.C., but made an emergency stop in Raleigh, North Carolina.

By Emily Rella

Leadership

The Smartest People in The Room Often Overlook This Critical Attribute to Success

You've been told a lie your entire life: Being brilliant will make you successful. However, success doesn't favor the brilliant — it favors those with this particular attribute many overlook.

By Jennifer Cohen

Starting a Business

Want to Quit Your Job and Start Your Own Business? This Entrepreneur's Debut Book Will Show You How

After quitting her 9-5 job, Amy Porterfield went on to create an $85 million dollar business. She sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about her new book Two Weeks Notice and how you can go from employee to entrepreneur.

By Jessica Abo

Business News

HBO's 'White Lotus' Had an 'Impact' on Aperol Bitter Sales, Company Says. 'American People Enjoy Having Some Italy'

The Campari Group, which sells the Aperol bitter, saw an "impact" after the popular show's latest season in Italy.

By Gabrielle Bienasz