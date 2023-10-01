Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Do you own a refurbished device? According to Statista, the refurbished market will reach a value of 11.8 billion dollars by the year 2031. If you haven't realized the perks of purchasing refurbished electronics, it's time to check them out: they offer much more affordable prices and help out the environment by preventing e-waste. And when you're trying to cut costs as a scrappy entrepreneur, they're an excellent option for either yourself or your employees.

If you're in the market for a laptop that lets you multitask the day away, you can currently take advantage of a great deal on a refurbished matte black 13.5" Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 right here. It's available for just $425.99 (reg. $844) for a limited time.

Tackle your busy work day with some help from the compact, but mighty Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. This sleek matte black device is equipped with a generous 13.5" screen with Pixelsense touchscreen capabilities. And it's been packed with a powerful 10th Generation 1.2GHz Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, which allows for enhanced streaming and quicker multitasking speed.

A 256GB SSD offers tons of storage space, so you can house your most important files right there on your device and save money on expensive cloud storage services and hard drives. You'll also enjoy an HD camera and studio-quality microphone so you can stay connected for work purposes, as well as with friends and family. You can do it all without being tethered to an electrical outlet, as it offers 11.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. And you'll have peace of mind — this particular model hails from 2019, and it's factory remanufactured, which means it's been tested and checked to operate like it would if it were brand-new.

Tackle work and play with a refurbished Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for only $425.99 (reg. $844) right here for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.