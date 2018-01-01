Kate Swoboda is the author of the Courageous Living Program, founder of the Courageous Living Coach Certification Program and creator of YourCourageousLife.com, where she defines courage as feeling afraid, diving in anyway and transforming. Swoboda was deemed by Greatist as one of the top 50 bloggers making a difference in fitness, health and happiness.
Websites
8 Questions for Assessing Your Website
Your online presence can't focus just on selling a product or service. To reach more customers, make your website is engaging -- a place where potential customers interact enough with you to become committed customers.
Health
3 Easy Ways Make Yoga an Office Practice
Taking a few moments to reconnect with yourself will help you push through those last stressful steps to finishing a project.
Confidence
5 Things Entrepreneurs Caught in Comparisons Should Remember
When you're a newbie business owner feeling intimidated by the competition, remember these essential truths.
Personal Health
5 Healthy Hacks for Busy Offices
Set up a work environment that brings out the best in your employees physically so that they and your business will thrive.
Productivity
How Knowing Yourself Leads to More Productivity and Efficiency
The problem with many plans is that they depend on your changing your life to match what someone else says will work, rather than your understanding yourself well and deciding to budget your time accordingly.
Ready for Anything
What Needs to Go on Your 'Stop Doing' List?
With the New Year approaching, it's customary to make a vow to pursue the most enlightened best practices. But what about jettisoning all the time sinks and things you'd rather kiss goodbye?
Motivation
Want Success? Check Your Business 'Energy.'
Consider these five ways that you may be unconsciously sending signals to employees, partners and clients about your agenda.
Launching a Business
During Your Next Launch, Don't Neglect Self-Care
Hey, remember me? It's your body, encouraging you to obtain proper rest and nutrition in the run-up to that big project.
Leadership Qualities
The Benefits of Practicing Vulnerability in the Office
Some workplaces have moved beyond considering whether employees can share their emotions at work. Demonstrating true feelings may lead to better teamwork and breakthroughs.
Relaxation
Chill Out With These 7 Office Relaxation Tips
Effective workplaces are all about enhanced productivity but, hey, breathing should be part of the mix.
Productivity
3 Small, Doable Ways to Become Wildly More Productive
Forget about doing a major overhaul of your life. Just try these strategic approaches.
Survival Strategies
How to Regroup When You've Lost Your Way
Should your company falter, here's how you can get it back on track.
Intuition
Taking Stock of Feelings to Make Business Decisions
Anyone can learn how to access intuition and make better calls.
Coworking
5 Tips for Authentic Networking in a Co-Working Space
Working in a collaborative space? Don't just hunker down and get to work. Meet people and grow your business.
Project Grow
Shake Things Up and Keep Business Stagnation at Bay
Stave off a business slump. Steer clear of a rut by seeking new inspiration with these four approaches.