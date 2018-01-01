Kate Swoboda

Kate Swoboda

Guest Writer
Author, Creator of YourCourageousLife.com

Kate Swoboda is the author of the Courageous Living Program, founder of the Courageous Living Coach Certification Program and creator of YourCourageousLife.com, where she defines courage as feeling afraid, diving in anyway and transforming. Swoboda was deemed by Greatist as one of the top 50 bloggers making a difference in fitness, health and happiness.

More From Kate Swoboda

8 Questions for Assessing Your Website
Websites

8 Questions for Assessing Your Website

Your online presence can't focus just on selling a product or service. To reach more customers, make your website is engaging -- a place where potential customers interact enough with you to become committed customers.
6 min read
3 Easy Ways Make Yoga an Office Practice
Health

3 Easy Ways Make Yoga an Office Practice

Taking a few moments to reconnect with yourself will help you push through those last stressful steps to finishing a project.
4 min read
5 Things Entrepreneurs Caught in Comparisons Should Remember
Confidence

5 Things Entrepreneurs Caught in Comparisons Should Remember

When you're a newbie business owner feeling intimidated by the competition, remember these essential truths.
4 min read
5 Healthy Hacks for Busy Offices
Personal Health

5 Healthy Hacks for Busy Offices

Set up a work environment that brings out the best in your employees physically so that they and your business will thrive.
4 min read
How Knowing Yourself Leads to More Productivity and Efficiency
Productivity

How Knowing Yourself Leads to More Productivity and Efficiency

The problem with many plans is that they depend on your changing your life to match what someone else says will work, rather than your understanding yourself well and deciding to budget your time accordingly.
6 min read
What Needs to Go on Your 'Stop Doing' List?
Ready for Anything

What Needs to Go on Your 'Stop Doing' List?

With the New Year approaching, it's customary to make a vow to pursue the most enlightened best practices. But what about jettisoning all the time sinks and things you'd rather kiss goodbye?
3 min read
Want Success? Check Your Business 'Energy.'
Motivation

Want Success? Check Your Business 'Energy.'

Consider these five ways that you may be unconsciously sending signals to employees, partners and clients about your agenda.
5 min read
During Your Next Launch, Don't Neglect Self-Care
Launching a Business

During Your Next Launch, Don't Neglect Self-Care

Hey, remember me? It's your body, encouraging you to obtain proper rest and nutrition in the run-up to that big project.
5 min read
The Benefits of Practicing Vulnerability in the Office
Leadership Qualities

The Benefits of Practicing Vulnerability in the Office

Some workplaces have moved beyond considering whether employees can share their emotions at work. Demonstrating true feelings may lead to better teamwork and breakthroughs.
4 min read
Chill Out With These 7 Office Relaxation Tips
Relaxation

Chill Out With These 7 Office Relaxation Tips

Effective workplaces are all about enhanced productivity but, hey, breathing should be part of the mix.
5 min read
3 Small, Doable Ways to Become Wildly More Productive
Productivity

3 Small, Doable Ways to Become Wildly More Productive

Forget about doing a major overhaul of your life. Just try these strategic approaches.
3 min read
How to Regroup When You've Lost Your Way
Survival Strategies

How to Regroup When You've Lost Your Way

Should your company falter, here's how you can get it back on track.
5 min read
Taking Stock of Feelings to Make Business Decisions
Intuition

Taking Stock of Feelings to Make Business Decisions

Anyone can learn how to access intuition and make better calls.
4 min read
5 Tips for Authentic Networking in a Co-Working Space
Coworking

5 Tips for Authentic Networking in a Co-Working Space

Working in a collaborative space? Don't just hunker down and get to work. Meet people and grow your business.
4 min read
Shake Things Up and Keep Business Stagnation at Bay
Project Grow

Shake Things Up and Keep Business Stagnation at Bay

Stave off a business slump. Steer clear of a rut by seeking new inspiration with these four approaches.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.