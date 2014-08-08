Get All Access for $5/mo

Entrepreneurs, Say Goodbye to Sleepless Nights Here's what to do when lying awake, wrestling with insomnia.

By Kate Swoboda Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It hits every entrepreneur, at some point -- that dreaded lying awake at night. Insomnia is a prime inconvenience, mostly because entrepreneurs like to be well-rested sorts so as to attack the day with gusto, come morning.

Assuming that the issue hasn't developed because of downing too many espressos, people lie awake at night for four reasons: They are so full of excitement and ideas that they can't sleep. They're thinking of all the things they need to do. Or a pressing business problem (perhaps involving personnel or cash flow) has triggered fear and anxiety. Perhaps they are future-tripping about the "what ifs" related to a business.

Over the long term taking control over this kind of ruminating is more helpful than calling a doctor for a sleeping aid. When lying awake at night, thinking about the business, try these techniques to turn the dynamic around and get the sleep that's needed:

Related: 4 Ways to Lessen the Pressure on Your Wallet

1. Full of excitement and ideas?

To stop this form of entrepreneurial anxiety, put in place a workable system for capturing ideas throughout the day. By workable, I mean one that's worthwhile despite the time it takes to use. Some people use digital systems like Evernote or Basecamp, and others prefer old-fashioned note cards or Post-it notes tucked in appropriate places.

Whatever the system, chose one and be ruthless about using it, banishing forever the days of saying, "I'll have to write that down later." Otherwise, later nearly always means the ideas crop up at midnight, while lying in bed.

2. Thinking about everything that needs doing?

Create a system for delegating at work. Entrepreneurs often build their companies using a bootstrapping mentality, and it's a challenge for them to hand over the reins to appropriate, qualified individuals who can help.

When a business leader mulls over a to-do list in bed, that's a surefire sign that the company needs a method to track important tasks throughout the day or a system for executing them (apart from letting everything rest on entrepreneurial shoulders).

Related: The Surest Path to Success? Get Some Sleep.

3. Ruminating on a pressing business problem?

Poor cash flow, a tricky personnel issue, a nasty customer who posted a bad review online of the business -- these are the irritations that can keep an entrepreneur up at night.

The antidote to these is three-pronged: First, request help from others, even if it's just five minutes with a mentor or friend for venting. Second, differentiate between problems that can be controlled versus those that can't. (Cash flow is probably an issue where a solution can be engineered, but someone's decision to post a negative review is not.) Third, try to steer away from rumination by repeating the mantra "I'm doing good by resting my body." Keeping still, quiet and prone might not induce a state of sleep right away, but it at least the body's muscles and organs relax, and sleep may follow.

4. Future-tripping about the "what ifs."

One downside of being a forward and future-thinking entrepreneur is going overboard in thinking about potential problems or things that might go wrong. After a hard day at work, the mind at night can wander to all the things that weren't immediately part of the day -- like the future.

The quickest way back to sleep? Recognize that amid all the future anticipation, it's possible to purposefully choose to imagine scenarios that are wholeheartedly positive. When lying there trying to get to sleep, notice when the brain wanders to a place of everything will wrong and remember there's also the possibility that things could go beautifully right. Imagine those possibilities and become excited by them. And should too much excitement result, see suggestion #1 and immediately start writing things down.

Sleeping can be just as important as having a strategy. The days of glamorizing the stressed-out, overworked entrepreneurial lifestyle are as passé as the dot-com bubble's bursting. Take charge of sleep and get the rest that the company needs because there's little point in doing work inspired by a passion while being a walking zombie who can't connect to that passion.

Related: The Beginner's Guide to Getting Better Sleep
Kate Swoboda

Author, Creator of YourCourageousLife.com

Kate Swoboda is the author of the Courageous Living Program, founder of the Courageous Living Coach Certification Program and creator of YourCourageousLife.com, where she defines courage as feeling afraid, diving in anyway and transforming. Swoboda was deemed by Greatist as one of the top 50 bloggers making a difference in fitness, health and happiness.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

'It Was Taboo': Parents Shape Their Children's Relationship With Money. Here's How to Set Kids Up for Long-Term Success Instead of Struggle.

Social media star and entrepreneur Kat Stickler and CFA Matt Stucky discussed the topic on Northwestern Mutual's "A Better Way to Money" podcast.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

These Founders Had an 'Icky Feeling' as Their Startup Soared to a $12 Billion Valuation. Now They're Getting Raw and Honest About What Went Wrong.

Faire is a platform for small businesses, but it grew big the wrong way — almost becoming a $12 billion wreck. Here's how it fixed the problem, and why you should think twice before skyrocketing.

By Liz Brody
Business News

Kmart Once Had Over 2,000 Stores. Now It's Closing Its Last Full-Sized Store in the U.S.

Kmart had difficulty competing with Walmart and Target.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

These Are the 20 Best Cities for Small Businesses, According to a New Report

Sun-seeking entrepreneurs are in luck—14 of the top 20 best cities for entrepreneurs in 2024 were located below the Sun Belt.

By Erin Davis