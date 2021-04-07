Get All Access for $5/mo

Your business has enough associated costs; why get stuck with a wireless provider that doesn't meet your expectations? Worse yet, why get stuck in a long-term contract that's going to charge you fees for everything and make it darn near impossible to change carriers? With Boost Mobile, you'll bypass the hassle when you prepay for 5GB of data and unlimited talk and text for three months for just $45.

Boost Mobile runs on America's largest 5G network, but gives you access for significantly less. It offers everything you could want in a wireless carrier, from unlimited talk and text to 99 percent nationwide coverage. You'll also get a mobile hotspot, and taxes and fees are included in all prepaid plans so you won't discover any suspicious or hidden charges later.

With Boost Mobile, you pay for practically everything upfront so you know exactly what you're paying for. There are no annual contracts, no credit checks, no monthly bills, no overage fees, and no roaming charges. With a three-month prepaid plan, you'll get a free 3-in-1 SIM kit that includes mini, micro, and nano SIM card adapters to work with your eligible phone. (Check eligibility here.) You can keep your phone number and start using the network almost instantly. Once your three months are up, you can continue on the 5GB plan at full price or choose a new plan that's right for you.

Try out a different kind of wireless provider at a significant discount. Normally, a Boost Mobile three-month prepaid 5GB and unlimited talk and text plan would cost $89, but you can sign up today for 49 percent off at just $45.

