If You Think These 5 Things, You'll Never Get Rich by the Time You're 30

Five common mistakes entrepreneurs make when starting a business and how to correct them.

November 21, 2017 6 min read

Last week, I had lunch with a millennial who wanted some advice about a business he's starting. After the usual small talk, we got down to discussing his business plan. Within a short time, it was clear that his business idea was great, his plan for executing was fairly solid and he had gathered together a strong team to help him make it happen.

So far, so good. But, to be frank, this guy has no chance of being successful with his current mentality. What it takes to be rich (or successful in any measure) has a lot more to do with your mindset than your ideas and plans.

From the time we started in business at the ripe ages of six and seven, our Grandpa Joe taught my brother Matthew and me many lessons about the details of running a profitable business. Over the years, we learned about how to create a business plan; how to market our products and services; and how to take care of customers, vendors and employees. All this knowledge has been invaluable to us in creating and running successful businesses. But, what our grandfather taught us about attitude and mindset trumps all other lessons.

Without calling out the specific individual I spoke with recently, below are five "hypothetical" attitudes that will get you nowhere in your journey to success -- and the attitudes that should replace them.

