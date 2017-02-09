3 Conversation Starters to Convert Prospects Into Customers

To start a sales relationship off right, you have to offer value out of the gate, but just as important is attempting to understand a prospect's challenges. Without these essential exchanges, you're just pitching into the wind.

Your first conversation with a prospect is one of the most important parts of the entire selling process. If you nail this conversation, you’re likely to set up a meeting, which can turn into a closed deal. Unfortunately, most salespeople have no idea how to start a successful conversation with a prospect. Instead, they just launch right into a pitch.

Instead of ruining your chances with a salesy monolog about your product or service, it’s time to be strategic about the way you talk to new prospects.

Some conversation starters simply work better than others, and you should start using these proven talking points right away, every time you engage with a prospect. Set yourself apart from the competition, crush your sales goals and convert more prospects into customers by adding these three powerful conversation starters to your repertoire: