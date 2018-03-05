Elon Musk's 11 Best Social Media Moments and Why They're Awesome

It seems almost unfair that he is good at this, too.

This article orginally published Feb. 2, 2018.

Elon Musk, when he isn’t launching rockets, making cars to attach to said rockets, planning to drill holes underneath our most heavily trafficked cities or playing with flamethrowers, can often be found being fairly sassy on social media.

The SpaceX, Tesla and the Boring Company founder has a whopping 20 million followers on Twitter and a casual 6.6 million on Instagram, and frequently uses his social media presence to announce milestones, interact with fans and showcase his sense of humor.

Read on for 11 social media moments that could only come from the mind of Musk and why we enjoy them.

