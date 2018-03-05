My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media > Elon Musk

Elon Musk's 11 Best Social Media Moments and Why They're Awesome

It seems almost unfair that he is good at this, too.
Tim Rue | Getty Images
Staff Writer. Covers media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

This article orginally published Feb. 2, 2018.

Elon Musk, when he isn’t launching rockets, making cars to attach to said rockets, planning to drill holes underneath our most heavily trafficked cities or playing with flamethrowers, can often be found being fairly sassy on social media.

The SpaceX, Tesla and the Boring Company founder has a whopping 20 million followers on Twitter and a casual 6.6 million on Instagram, and frequently uses his social media presence to announce milestones, interact with fans and showcase his sense of humor.

Read on for 11 social media moments that could only come from the mind of Musk and why we enjoy them.

Related: The Real Reason Why Elon Musk Is a Twitter Power User

Elon Musk's 11 Best Social Media Moments and Why They're Awesome

1. He doesn’t hide his sometimes sexual sense of humor.

Elon Musk's 11 Best Social Media Moments and Why They're Awesome

2. He embraces the ridiculous.

And for the kicker.

Elon Musk's 11 Best Social Media Moments and Why They're Awesome

3. He’s self-aware.

Elon Musk's 11 Best Social Media Moments and Why They're Awesome

4. He takes people up close to the action.

Elon Musk's 11 Best Social Media Moments and Why They're Awesome

5. He engages with his customers.

Elon Musk's 11 Best Social Media Moments and Why They're Awesome

6. He knows what people are talking about.

Regarding that pre-Christmas test launch that felt a little too Close Encounters of the Third Kind. And of course …

Elon Musk's 11 Best Social Media Moments and Why They're Awesome

7. He takes the opportunity to play Willy Wonka.

Elon Musk's 11 Best Social Media Moments and Why They're Awesome

8. He keeps his promises.

 

Case in point …

Elon Musk's 11 Best Social Media Moments and Why They're Awesome

9. He dreams big.

Elon Musk's 11 Best Social Media Moments and Why They're Awesome

10. He takes fans to work with him.

Elon Musk's 11 Best Social Media Moments and Why They're Awesome

11. He’s not afraid to reveal his inner teenage dork.

Next Article
19 Times Elon Musk Had the Best Response
Next Article

19 Times Elon Musk Had the Best Response

Next Article

More Slideshows

21 Low-Cost Ways to Make Money from Home
Making Money

21 Low-Cost Ways to Make Money from Home

Carolyn Sun
15+ min read
17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies
Oscars

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

Rose Leadem
4 min read
The 13 Fastest Growing Franchise Opportunities From Our Franchise 500...
Franchise 500

The 13 Fastest Growing Franchise Opportunities From Our Franchise 500...

Matthew McCreary
8 min read