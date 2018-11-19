The Boring Company
The Boring Company
Elon Musk's Boring Company Abandons Plan for L.A. Westside Test Tunnel
It follows a lawsuit filed by community activists.
More From This Topic
Elon Musk
3 Takeaways From Elon Musk's Botched Intervention in the Thai Cave Rescue
There actually is such a thing as bad publicity.
The Boring Company
Elon Musk's Boring Company Will Build a High-Speed Link in Chicago
The Chicago Express Loop will connect O'Hare Terminals 1-3 with Block 37.
3 Things To Know
Elon Musk's Flamethrowers End up on eBay and Brands Throw Shade at IHOb! Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Introduces His Pet Snail 'Gary' at an L.A. Event to Tout His Underground Traffic Tunnel
Musk envisions Gary racing against his tunnel-boring machines whose work will enable high-speed traffic beneath L.A.'s notorious 405 Freeway.
3 Things To Know
Elon Musk Plans Free Rides in His First Boring Company Tunnel. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
The Boring Company
Elon Musk Just Poured More Than $100 Million Into The Boring Company
The Boring Company has raised $112.5 million in a recent round of funding, according to an SEC filing the company submitted on Monday.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Says He'll Sell Lego-Like Bricks Made of Tunnel Rock
The Boring Company finds something profitable to do with all that waste rock from digging tunnels.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's Boring Company to Prioritize Pedestrians Over Cars
A new concept video focuses on shuttles for people and bikes.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's 11 Best Social Media Moments and Why They're Awesome
It seems almost unfair that he is good at this, too.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's Boring Company Has Made $3.5 Million on Flamethrowers in 2 Days
Musk wasn't kidding when he said flamethrowers would follow hats in the Boring Company merch line.