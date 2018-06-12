Entrepreneur Staff
Insights Editor
Liz Webber is a New York-based reporter and editor.
The DOJ Sued an AI Software Company It Says Artificially Inflated Rents for Millions of Americans
The lawsuit comes after a two-year investigation that included an unannounced FBI raid.
Before Laying People Off, Try Improving Communication for Employees. Here's How.
Boosting workplace communication is a smarter alternative to layoffs, enhancing productivity and trust during economic uncertainty.
Mark Zuckerberg Does a Better Job Than His Rivals at Explaining AI — And It's Helping Meta Outperform Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft
Meta has been using AI for content recommendations, keeping users' attention for longer periods of time.
Don't Fall Prey to Generic Marketing Advice — Here's How to Filter It Out and Focus on What Truly Matters
In a world overflowing with marketing advice, it's crucial to filter out generic tips and focus on what truly benefits your business.
63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024
We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.
8 Ways Your Business Can Avoid Disaster — and Recover If It Happens
Calamity can strike any business, whether it's a natural disaster, a major infrastructure failure or a man-made disaster like a mass shooting or terrorist attack. Your small business can be thrown for a loop by these giant problems — or smaller problems affecting your business can hinder your growth, too. Each of these can spell disaster; you should have a recovery plan for all of them.