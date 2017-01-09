CES: Why Running a Business Is a Lot Like a Game of Pinball

Yet another metaphor for entrepreneurship.

learn more about Stephen J. Bronner

By Stephen J. Bronner

Stephen J. Bronner
I'm trying my best at Stern Pinball's Batman '66 game.

Entrepreneur is on the ground at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. Check back for highlights from the event as well as insights from thought leaders and innovators.

There are endless metaphors for starting and running a business, and I'd like to throw another one in the pile: pinball.

Yes, that game that older millennials like myself, along with gen Xers and baby boomers grew up playing in arcades, pizza parlors and movie theaters can be tied to entrepreneurship.

Here it goes: You have your startup funding that you invest in the business/game. You launch (works for both here). Then it's all about balancing the ball, or business, while facing many obstacles and distractions -- bumpers and ramps can be thought of as employees and competitors.

Related: Navigating the 3 Great Challenges of Entrepreneurship

Letting your ball fall to the bottom three times means you're out of business and have to launch again. A nice thing about both business and pinball: you can try again at both, provided you have the money and passion.

Don't just take my word for it. Jody Dankberg, director of marketing and licensing of Stern Pinball, the 30-year-old company that recently unveiled machines featuring Aerosmith and the '60s version of Batman, agrees with me.

"A really good pinball player can make a quarter last a long time -- you can get extra balls," he told me at the company's booth at CES 2017. "It's a lot of pressure."

Related: Mark Cuban on How to Win in Business

Here are some other tips I gleaned from my conversation with Dankberg:

1. Embrace change.

Stern's primary business is creating and selling pinball machines, but it doesn't limit itself in this now digital world. The company has games you can play on mobile devices, video game consoles and on virtual-reality headsets.

2. Get your brand out there.

I certainly didn't expect Stern to have a presence at the digital-heavy CES. But, as Dankberg explained, "At CES, we're surrounded by all this virtual and augmented reality, but this is reality. It's grounded, and an experience you can't find anywhere else."

The strategy worked, since you're reading about Stern Pinball here. USA Today listed it as one of its five CES showstoppers.

3. Treat your partners well.

Pinball is great, but what makes the machines even better are awesome tie-ins, like the aforementioned Aerosmith and Batman games. Stern works with some of the largest brands out there, from Spider-Man, Game of Thrones to The Walking Dead.

Related: The Mistakes Nintendo Made With Wii U and What You Can Learn From Them

"We're fortunate to have a really cool product, and a lot of our partners are excited about it," Dankberg said. "Movie directors tell us that you know you've really made it when you have a pinball machine."

But it's not just a one-way street. Stern listens to suggestions from its partners (he mentioned the members of Aerosmith are big fans of Pinball), Dankberg said.

"It's fun to get out of our ivory tower of design and thought and collaborate with other people."
Stephen J. Bronner

Entrepreneur Staff

News Director

Stephen J. Bronner writes mostly about packaged foods. His weekly column is The Digest. He is very much on top of his email.

Related Topics

Games CES Entrepreneurship Starting a Business CES 2017

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all

By Sam Silverman

Business News

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Coming Back After 4 Year Hiatus

The iconic show was canceled after its 2018 run amid criticism and low ratings.

By Emily Rella

Health & Wellness

Why You Need to Focus More on Your Creativity

Your creativity has science-proven health benefits and is the gateway to fulfilling your life's purpose.

By Daniel Scott

Business News

Is Twitter Down Again? Links Aren't Working As Issues Pile Up for the Social Media Network

Users started reporting issues with the platform early Monday afternoon.

By Emily Rella

Marketing

How Data Can Improve Outdoor Advertising

Organizations that use data-driven insights to inform their outdoor advertising strategies typically experience a 10% to 30% improvement in overall marketing performance.

By Gino Sesto

Science & Technology

Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing Marketing. Here's What the Transformation Means for the Industry

Artificial intelligence technology is changing how marketers reach and engage customers. From programmatic advertising to data analysis, AI can help marketers do a better job, but this rapidly evolving field also raises concerns and uncertainties.

By Jessica Wong