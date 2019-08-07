Create the Perfect Pitch Deck Without Hiring a Designer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Everyone knows first impressions matter, but you might not realize how much that first handshake impacts your future progress with investors and clients. The human brain gives a lot of weight to that first meeting — meaning a pitch deck can be the foundation of a relationship.

Entrepreneur Store

A smooth presentation with a slick pitch deck shows potential partners that you've got what it takes to succeed. But you don't have to be a design expert to knock it out of the park — Slides Pro is a great tool for creating masterful in no time.

Slide Pro's editor is designed specifically for startups in need of persuasive decks to help raise capital. You'll have access to a massive collection of layouts, and will then be offered the option of choosing a preset or creating your own design combinations. But what makes Slide Pro extra valuable is its ability to track who is viewing your deck and their actions during each visit. You'll see who's interested in what, and iterate accordingly.

A one-year subscription to Slides Pro Plus usually costs $108, but you can snag it now for just $29 (73 percent off). Committing to a lifetime subscription typically costs $540, but it's on sale now for $49 (90 percent off).