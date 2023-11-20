Picking up an extra gig can help you pay the bills, save for retirement and more.

If your wages aren't keeping pace with inflation and you want some extra cash (perhaps to build your retirement nest egg or board a never-ending cruise), you've probably considered the power of a side hustle. Thirty-nine percent of U.S. adults already have one, according to a recent Bankrate survey.

But if you're overwhelmed by all of your options, which might include creating online courses, tutoring over Zoom, driving for Lyft and just about anything else, it's time to think about where you'll see the largest financial gain for your skills and time — and what has the potential to supplant your regular earnings altogether.

Related: These Are the Fastest-Growing Side Hustles. No. 1 Is Something You Might Already Do.

Fortunately, gig economy experts at Gigworker.com, which provides gig economy advice, information and opportunities, just made it easy for you: They compiled a list of the highest-earning side hustles that can help you pad your bank account quickly — and maybe even replace your current income.

Here are the four gigs the experts recommend, plus their estimations for potential income:

Online instruction

Have a talent or skill you want to share with the world? Consider building your side hustle on virtual instruction sites like Coursera or Khan Academy. IT and computer courses can be especially lucrative, according to the experts.

Average earnings: $21-42 per hour

Related: A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month

TaskRabbit

This side hustle allows you to set your own rate, which often means higher earnings as you increase your skills and experience level. "This side hustle is a fantastic way of earning a side income that could quickly become your primary source of income should you stick at it and set the correct rates for each job," the experts note.

Average earnings: $40 - $55 per hour

Airbnb

If you have an extra room or vacation property, you could rent it out for an additional income stream. The experts acknowledge that allowing strangers into your home "may seem daunting," but Airbnb's host damage protection and liability insurance should keep side-hustlers covered.

Average earnings: $920 per month

Related: Here Are 7 Well-Paying Side Hustles You Never Knew Existed

Online reselling

From fashion-focused resale sites like Poshmark and Depop to catch-all arenas like eBay and Facebook Marketplace, there's a digital audience for just about any side-hustler looking to offload items for extra cash. According to the experts, it remains one of the most popular side hustles, particularly among those ages 18-25.

Average earnings: $23-$50 per hour