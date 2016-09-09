Learn what actions you need to take to become a thought leader in your industry.

The following excerpt is from Karen Tiber Leland's new book The Brand Mapping Strategy. Buy it now from Amazon | Barnes & Noble | iTunes

Being a thought leader doesn't happen because you declare yourself one; it happens because your audience, industry and the world at large say you are. The process of getting there requires forethought, planning and execution. Start by considering the following.

What role will thought leadership play?

A big part of developing an executive or CEO brand is deciding what role thought leadership should play in your brand. Start by considering the impact a thought leadership strategy could have on you and your organization. How can your thought leadership goals align with your larger organizational goals?

Once you've made a case in your own mind, it's important to engage the support of senior management or your board of directors. Since there are always costs, time and effort (PR, branding, marketing, consulting etc.) involved in pursuing a CEO thought leadership strategy, it's a smart move to get buy-in before you start down the path.

What flavor is your thought leadership?

The world of executive and CEO branding overflows with self-proclaimed experts and gurus -- many of whom have not taken the time or rigorous exploration to define their thought leadership brand.

In general, CEO thought leadership comes in three varieties:

Celebrity. These people are best known for their personality. Examples include Richard Branson, Tony Robbins, Oprah Winfrey. Cerebral. These people are best known for their thinking and ideas. Examples include Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde. Consequential. These people are best known for the results they produce. Examples include Steve Jobs, Sheryl Sandberg, German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Where do you think you fit in? Knowing which variety of thought leadership you want to be known for will affect the tactical strategy you put in place.

"The CEO Reputation Premium" report from Weber Shandwick and KRC Research asked more than 1,700 executives which external activities they felt were important for CEOs to participate in. The top eight were: