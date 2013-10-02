FreshDirect and RocketHub Team Up to Find the Next Major Food Innovation The online grocer and the crowdfunding site are collaborating on the 'Next Big Food Thing,' a contest to find the coolest new food-related innovation.

By Catherine Clifford

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're an entrepreneur and the kitchen is your happy place, then this is your tune: FreshDirect and RocketHub are partnering up to find the newest, coolest food-related innovation.

The online grocer and the crowdfunding site announced today that they are collaborating to launch a contest called the "Next Big Food Thing," seeking the latest and greatest food products, kitchen gadgets, farming advancements or any other innovation that involves what you eat and how you eat it.

Applicants have until the end of the month to submit their ideas online. Finalists will be announced in November and will then have to crowdfund their businesses on RocketHub.com. The winner will be chosen based on the amount of money raised, the quality of the idea and engagement with the crowd.

Related: What the U.S. Can Learn From the Netherlands About Equity Crowdfunding

"This partnership will leverage the massive power of crowdfunding to incubate innovative food endeavors," says Brian Meece, the CEO of RocketHub, in a statement.

The winner will get $10,000 and an opportunity to partner with FreshDirect. Second and third place contestants will each receive $2,500 to put toward their businesses, the companies said in a statement.

The judges for the foodie contest include David McInerney, the co-founder of FreshDirect; Geoff Bartakovics, the CEO of Tasting Table; Natasha Case, the CEO of Coolhaus; Sarah Copeland, the food director of Real Simple; and John Craven, the founder of BevNet.

Related: One of Shark Tank's Original Sharks to Launch Crowdfunding Site For Inventors
Catherine Clifford

Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC

Catherine Clifford is senior entrepreneurship writer at CNBC. She was formerly a senior writer at Entrepreneur.com, the small business reporter at CNNMoney and an assistant in the New York bureau for CNN. Clifford attended Columbia University where she earned a bachelor's degree. She lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. You can follow her on Twitter at @CatClifford.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Morgan Stanley Plans to Lay Off 2,000 Workers, Replacing Some with AI

Morgan Stanley's planned job cuts are both performance and AI-based.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

A Teen With Cerebral Palsy Pitched a Creative Product in School. He Got a B- — Then Grew the Business to $5 Million a Year Anyway.

Drew Davis, founder of Crippling Hot Sauce, uses humor and business to make a major impact.

By Amanda Breen
By David James
Social Media

With This LinkedIn Algorithm Change, Your Best Posts Could Reach New Readers for Months

It's one of many new features rolling out on the platform in 2024.

By Jason Feifer
Branding

'Why Shouldn't the Can You're Drinking Look Cool?': Kylie Jenner Breaks Down the Branding Strategy Behind Her Latest Release

Serial founder Kylie Jenner explains how she approached the new product launch of her canned vodka drink, Sprinter.

By Dan Bova