The online grocer and the crowdfunding site are collaborating on the 'Next Big Food Thing,' a contest to find the coolest new food-related innovation.

If you're an entrepreneur and the kitchen is your happy place, then this is your tune: FreshDirect and RocketHub are partnering up to find the newest, coolest food-related innovation.

The online grocer and the crowdfunding site announced today that they are collaborating to launch a contest called the "Next Big Food Thing," seeking the latest and greatest food products, kitchen gadgets, farming advancements or any other innovation that involves what you eat and how you eat it.

Applicants have until the end of the month to submit their ideas online. Finalists will be announced in November and will then have to crowdfund their businesses on RocketHub.com. The winner will be chosen based on the amount of money raised, the quality of the idea and engagement with the crowd.

"This partnership will leverage the massive power of crowdfunding to incubate innovative food endeavors," says Brian Meece, the CEO of RocketHub, in a statement.

The winner will get $10,000 and an opportunity to partner with FreshDirect. Second and third place contestants will each receive $2,500 to put toward their businesses, the companies said in a statement.

The judges for the foodie contest include David McInerney, the co-founder of FreshDirect; Geoff Bartakovics, the CEO of Tasting Table; Natasha Case, the CEO of Coolhaus; Sarah Copeland, the food director of Real Simple; and John Craven, the founder of BevNet.



