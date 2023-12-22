Esoes (pronounced S-O-S) is a cosmetics company with a unique and powerful mission. Founded by Joy Hoover, a mother of two girls, the lipstick is designed to help women caught in violent encounters or stuck in situations where they suspect their drink may have been spiked. The lipstick holder has a button that when activated, connects to an app to send customized communications to loved ones or police to get help. Also inside the holder are two test strips that can be dipped into a drink to check for the presence of benzodiazepine, a drug commonly used in date rape crimes.

Joy pitched her product on a recent episode of Elevator Pitch, and the investors were so impressed with her take-charge spirit and the importance of her company's mission that they granted her a $10,000 cash prize made possible by Amazon Business.

Following her successful ride in the elevator and boardroom meeting, Joy sat down with the host of the Post-Pitch Podcast to discuss how she developed her winning pitch, and her plans for scaling her business. Listen in to learn:

How she recovered her thoughts when her nerves threatened to tank her pitch.

How she is exploring alternative partnerships and strategic options even if a direct investment isn't secured.

The value of investors' marketing and operational experience over their money.

Her plans to expand the product line utilizing equity crowdfunding.

How social media is aligning customers and investors with the company's mission.

Follow @esoescosmetics to learn more.

How to Watch "Elevator Pitch"

Season 10 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business with support from State Farm. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.

Related: What Should You Value More — An Investor's Money or Their Experience?