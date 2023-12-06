On this episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," a contestant has a very tough decision to make: Take the big money now, or gamble on bigger money later.

Some important takeaways from this episode that all entrepreneurs can learn from:

Chances are good that investors have heard similar ideas or may have already invested in a similar business. If you are in a crowded market, be sure to make clear the specific things that differentiate you from competitors.

Know your numbers! Investors want to hear realistic projections for how you expect to grow — and how you will make them money.

Think about incorporating microinfluencers into your marketing plan. They're more affordable and impactful than you might think.

Season 10, Episode 7 Board of Investors

Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor

Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan and Death Races

Season 10, Episode 7 Entrepreneurs

K. Rocco Shields, founder of Genius Academy, which uses AI learning simulations to teach the next generation of mental health practitioners.

Sandy Goldman, founder of The Beer Bat, a bat-shaped drinking mug for stadiums.

Ross Franklin, founder of Pure Green Franchise, a fast-growing juice bar franchise.

