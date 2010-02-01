Peel the two away from each other--and avoid tax headaches--with these 4 tips.

Business owners intertwine business and personal finances all too often. After all, you are your business, but muddling up the two will mean a mess at tax time.

Even if you're just starting out, it's essential to split up these two parts of your money life. Treat your business, big or small, like a viable entity.

"That starts with tracking your business expenses separately from your personal, even though initially it may feel like they are one in the same if you are a one-man shop," says Cynthia Heil, a certified financial planner with Cascade Financial Management in Tampa, Fla.

Here's how you can peel your business away from your personal finances.