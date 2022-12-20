Learn How to Earn Passive Income Through Day Trading and Investments

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On average, it can take up to four years before a startup begins to see a profit. You may have an excellent business idea, but it's important to have a steady influx of capital to sustain yourself and any unplanned enterprise needs in the meantime. Set yourself up with some extra cash by launching a passive income pursuit. One option? Candlestick trading.

The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle may be able to help you get started on your first investments. Learn to analyze stocks, identify patterns, and day trade in this five-course bundle.

Start earning passive income.

Once familiar with the Candlestick method, you can start identifying trade chart patterns. Before long, you may be able to start day trading with confidence. Learn to read "the tape" and form conclusions based on the record of stock transactions throughout the day. With enough study and practice, you could start predicting reversal points that tell you when it's time to sell.

Each course is taught by Travis Rose, a full-time day trader and investor. Like Rose, you may be able to turn investing into a full-time job, or you could use it to fund your next business venture.

Day trade your way to a profit.

There is a steep learning curve in investing, but you can study the same methods professional investors use to maximize their profit potential. Get the Ultimate Candlestick Trading and Analysis Masterclass Bundle on sale for $29.99 and start planning your first investment.

