The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that only one in 10 startups is successful. There is no singular reason why so many fail, which means you as a business owner have a diverse set of tasks to accomplish to see that your business is successful.

If your business is already established, you could skip the first course, Start an Online Business: Get Ideas, Build a Blog, Promote & Launch, or you could study it to find out if there's anything new you can add to your business online. If you have traditionally focused on brick-and-mortars, this could be an opportunity to perfect your strategy for online business.

Marketing is an essential part of gaining an engaged, organic audience, but there are many steps before you send your first email. Lauren Lbik is the instructor behind each course in this bundle. Her Masters in Business and experience growing email lists could make her instruction an asset if you want to learn how to create a list of engaged subscribers.

That also means you may want to develop new strategies for content writing and web design. This bundle features 25 lectures on content writing to show you how to plan, organize, and execute your articles and differentiate your content from your competitors. Review the lecture on SEO tools to enhance your article's reach and get new traffic on your website. If you think your site needs work, find out how to create a WordPress website, arrange web hosting, and more.

