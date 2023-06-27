The Manly Man Co provides gifts that stands out from the rest.

I have four kids, but for some reason I still associate Father's day as a holiday to celebrate my dad, not me.

But my kids always get excited about it. Sometimes a bit too excited, to the point where they spoil the surprise by revealing what they got for me weeks in advance.

For some reason, this year was different. I almost forgot it was Father's Day until I walked into my kitchen to see my kids impatiently waiting for me to open my gifts. I mentally prepared myself to be extremely happy to receive whatever gifts they bought or made for me.

And don't get me wrong, I do appreciate the gifts, it is the thought that counts. But sometimes I have to get creative when expressing how happy I am about them giving me a piece of construction paper with random stuff glued to it.

But again, this year was different. I didn't have to fake anything, I was truly impressed and appreciative of the gift they gave me: Beef jerky.

By now you might be thinking that jerky is hardly a step up from the abstract construction paper art thing, so I'll explain.

This wasn't just beef jerky, it was a beef jerky flower bouquet from the Manly Man Company.

Dubbed by Food Network as the "manliest, meatiest, bouquet ever!" I'd have to agree and also add that it's the "most useful, thoughtful, Father's Day present ever!"

I was so impressed that I reached out to one of the co-founders, Jacquie Coca Murray, so I could discover the origin of the company she founded with her husband, Greg Murray.

I'll share their story, and three reasons why this was such an amazing gift. And if you follow along, you'll discover a few ways to make your product or service stand out in a crowded industry as well.

It was useful

I eat rather light throughout the day. Outside of a Huel meal shake, Sports Research MCT oil and cashews, the only other thing I eat is beef jerky. This routine keeps me fueled up so I can get my work done without slowing me down by eating heavier meals.

My kids got me a month's worth of beef jerky and I'll feel grateful every time I take a bite throughout the day.

You can take a lesson from this experience as well. Instead of getting all fancy with your offer, focus on products and services that have a specific use case and will have a meaningful impact.

It was unique

Honestly I don't even want to eat the beef jerky flower bouquet. It just looks so cool and people keep asking about it when they see it during Zoom calls. And I like it because it's not just unique for the sake of being unique.

Jacquie provides more detail on the idea that sparked the formation of their company.

"The concept of offering gifts that are both memorable and useful originated from our aspiration to provide a unique gifting experience. Recognizing the widespread consumption of beef jerky as an everyday product, we saw an opportunity to transform it into an extraordinary and sentimental gift for men. "

What does this mean to you? Even if you offer a product in a competitive market, you can differentiate yourself simply by delivering a unique customer experience.

It was thoughtful

The bouquet is awesome, but my favorite part of the gift box is the personalized Meathearts. Every bite has a short, thoughtful message written on it and I read them everytime.

This may sound corny but looking at those messages constantly reminds me of why I'm working. And, to provide more context, this may get even more corny as I share part of my vision.

My vision is to empower my family to explore the world, sustain themselves on their own terms and deploy empathy to everyone they come across.

So, it's great to know that while I'm working to empower my family, they're already deploying empathy through these thoughtful messages.

Jacquie shared her company's vision as well and it was great to see the alignment.

"Our goal was to create gifts that not only evoke emotions and cherished memories but also serve a practical purpose, bringing happiness and utility to the recipient."

It's safe to say they've accomplished their mission.

Now, think about your mission. Is it directly aligned with your audience's desired outcome? If not, it's time to leverage an audience-driven approach.

What's next?

By now you may be wondering why they aren't providing these same awesome gifts for other genders? Don't worry, Jacquie and her team have you covered.

"Creating a gender-neutral company has always been one of our aspirations. We are dedicated to developing a brand that appeals to a diverse audience." Their new company, Carnivore Cartel, is launching next year. First of all, I love the name. Second, I'm definitely grabbing my wife's Mother's Day gift from their new company.

On your end, I suggest taking another clue from the Manly Company's playbook by continuing to evolve as well. Your customers will give you all the information you need to provide more innovative solutions, you just need to slow down, listen and take action.

You can discover more unique - and tasty - gifts by visiting manlymanco.com and following them on Instagram.