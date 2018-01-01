Baby Boomers

7 Tips for Marketing Your Content to Baby Boomers (And Why You Should)
Marketing

7 Tips for Marketing Your Content to Baby Boomers (And Why You Should)

More often than not, they are your ideal customer.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
Is Your Generation the Most Valuable at Work?
Managing Employees

Is Your Generation the Most Valuable at Work?

From willingness to learn to creative thinking, here's how millennials, gen Xers and boomers stack up.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Have You Heard? Millennials Aren't the Only Ones Out There.
Office Culture

Have You Heard? Millennials Aren't the Only Ones Out There.

These 3 strategies will help you build a culture for everyone -- not just millennials.
Laurie Cutts | 6 min read
Seniors in Emerging Markets Represent Huge Opportunity for Innovative Entrepreneurs
Seniors

Seniors in Emerging Markets Represent Huge Opportunity for Innovative Entrepreneurs

Older adults are one of the world's largest underserved populations. Those who invest now will tap unmet needs and reap the rewards.
Ping Jiang | 5 min read
This Is Why Boomer Business Owners Should Stop Whining About Millennial Employees
Millennials

This Is Why Boomer Business Owners Should Stop Whining About Millennial Employees

They want a job that affords them a life after work. How difficult is that to understand?
Gene Marks | 5 min read
5 Ways to Help Your Aging Workforce Embrace Digital Transformation
Baby Boomers and Millennials

5 Ways to Help Your Aging Workforce Embrace Digital Transformation

Baby boomers may be reluctant to dive into digital tools. But they should be encouraged, because they still have so much to offer.
Nick Candito | 6 min read
The Surprising Online Marketing Method Most Consumers Prefer
Marketing

The Surprising Online Marketing Method Most Consumers Prefer

Also, why a one-size-fits-all marketing content and campaign doesn't work for multigenerational marketing.
Seamas Egan | 5 min read
How Older Entrepreneurs Can Turn Age to Their Advantage
Older Entrepreneurs

How Older Entrepreneurs Can Turn Age to Their Advantage

Nearly a quarter of new entrepreneurs are boomers aged 55 to 64. They have experience, financial stability and extensive networks.
Roger St. Pierre | 6 min read
Close the Generational Gap with a Smarter Social Content Strategy
Social Media Marketing

Close the Generational Gap with a Smarter Social Content Strategy

When you try to talk to all generations, you talk to none of them.
Lizz Kannenberg | 7 min read
Why Anti-Aging Products Are the New Startup Frontier
anti-aging

Why Anti-Aging Products Are the New Startup Frontier

The anti-aging market is flourishing -- and boomers are both its potential investors and customers.
Kevin Xu | 4 min read
