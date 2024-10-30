The annual cost of living after Social Security is roughly $50,000 or higher in 10 U.S. cities.

Baby boomers are the least likely generation to feel economically empowered, according to a survey commissioned by Herbalife and conducted by OnePoll, per Talker.

Perhaps that comes as no surprise, considering 53% of baby boomers who will turn 65 between 2024 and 2030 have less than $250,000 in assets, CBS News reported, and more than a third of American workers believe they'll need $1 million or more to retire comfortably.

Social Security might be able to offset the rising cost of living in some cases, but for most people, the monthly payments, which averaged $1,783.55 in August 2024, won't make up for retirement savings that fall short.

Of course, where retirees live can significantly impact exactly how far those Social Security checks go.

Researchers at GoBankingRates set out to determine the living costs that remain after applying the average Social Security benefits (for one person), using data from the U.S. Census, Social Security Administration and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The findings revealed that Social Security doesn't cover the cost of living in any of the 50 largest cities in the U.S. The annual cost of living for one person after Social Security is lower than $10,000 in just Detroit, Michigan and Memphis, Tennessee.

The annual cost of living after Social Security is roughly $50,000 or higher in 10 U.S. cities, three of which are in California, per the analysis. The highest average Social Security benefits are in Mesa, Arizona ($24,338); Seattle, Washington ($24,071); Virginia Beach, Virginia ($23,345); Raleigh, North Carolina ($23,333); and Tulsa, Oklahoma ($23,242).

Read on to see GoBankingRates' full report, which breaks down how far Social Security goes in the top 50 largest U.S. cities (listed from least to most populous):

Arlington, Texas

Total population: 393,469

Livability: 78

Annual cost of living: $44,148

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $21,695

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $10,770

Wichita, Kansas

Total population: 395,951

Livability: 68

Annual cost of living: $35,079

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $12,626

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $1,701

Bakersfield, California

Total population: 404,321

Livability: 57

Annual cost of living: $48,504

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $26,051

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $15,126

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Total population: 411,938

Livability: 75

Annual cost of living: $35,667

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $13,213

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $2,288

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Total population: 426,877

Livability: 78

Annual cost of living: $43,835

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $21,382

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $10,457

Oakland, California

Total population: 437,825

Livability: 71

Annual cost of living: $80,769

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $58,316

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $47,391

Miami, Florida

Total population: 443,665

Livability: 81

Annual cost of living: $68,259

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $45,806

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $34,881

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Total population: 457,900

Livability: 83

Annual cost of living: $50,574

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $28,121

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $17,196

Long Beach, California

Total population: 462,293

Livability: 69

Annual cost of living: $84,194

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $61,741

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $50,816

Raleigh, North Carolina

Total population: 465,517

Livability: 84

Annual cost of living: $51,301

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $28,848

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $17,922

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Total population: 479,612

Livability: 79

Annual cost of living: $51,171

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $28,718

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $17,793

Omaha, Nebraska

Total population: 489,201

Livability: 83

Annual cost of living: $41,306

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $18,853

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $7,928

Atlanta, Georgia

Total population: 494,838

Livability: 78

Annual cost of living: $52,837

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $30,384

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $19,459

Mesa, Arizona

Total population: 503,390

Livability: 81

Annual cost of living: $52,213

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $29,760

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $18,835

Kansas City, Missouri

Total population: 505,958

Livability: 78

Annual cost of living: $37,751

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $15,298

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $4,373

Sacramento, California

Total population: 523,600

Livability: 73

Annual cost of living: $56,385

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $33,932

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $23,007

Tucson, Arizona

Total population: 541,033

Livability: 73

Annual cost of living: $43,476

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $21,023

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $10,098

Fresno, California

Total population: 541,528

Livability: 63

Annual cost of living: $48,504

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $26,051

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $15,126

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Total population: 562,551

Livability: 72

Annual cost of living: $42,258

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $19,805

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $8,880

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Total population: 573,299

Livability: 79

Annual cost of living: $35,673

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $13,220

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $2,295

Baltimore, Maryland

Total population: 584,548

Livability: 77

Annual cost of living: $35,052

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $12,599

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $1,674

Louisville, Kentucky

Total population: 629,176

Livability: 66

Annual cost of living: $38,124

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $15,671

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $4,746

Memphis, Tennessee

Total population: 630,027

Livability: 70

Annual cost of living: $31,243

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $8,790

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: -$2,136

Detroit, Michigan

Total population: 636,787

Livability: 73

Annual cost of living: $28,997

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $6,544

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: -$4,381

Las Vegas, Nevada

Total population: 644,835

Livability: 82

Annual cost of living: $53,375

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $30,922

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $19,997

Portland, Oregon

Total population: 646,101

Livability: 78

Annual cost of living: $59,286

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $36,833

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $25,908

Boston, Massachusetts

Total population: 665,945

Livability: 77

Annual cost of living: $78,055

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $55,602

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $44,677

Washington

Total population: 670,587

Livability: 75

Annual cost of living: $72,440

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $49,987

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $39,062

El Paso, Texas

Total population: 677,181

Livability: 81

Annual cost of living: $35,947

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $13,494

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $2,569

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Total population: 681,088

Livability: 81

Annual cost of living: $35,873

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $13,420

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $2,495

Nashville, Tennessee

Total population: 684,103

Livability: 78

Annual cost of living: $51,895

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $29,442

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $18,516

Denver, Colorado

Total population: 710,800

Livability: 72

Annual cost of living: $62,269

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $39,816

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $28,891

Seattle, Washington

Total population: 734,603

Livability: 75

Annual cost of living: $84,578

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $62,125

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $51,200

San Francisco, California

Total population: 851,036

Livability: 75

Annual cost of living: $120,055

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $97,602

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $86,677

Charlotte, North Carolina

Total population: 875,045

Livability: 80

Annual cost of living: $48,817

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $26,364

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $15,439

Indianapolis, Indiana

Total population: 882,006

Livability: 76

Annual cost of living: $36,673

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $14,220

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $3,295

Columbus, Ohio

Total population: 902,449

Livability: 81

Annual cost of living: $38,586

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $16,133

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $5,208

Fort Worth, Texas

Total population: 924,663

Livability: 80

Annual cost of living: $43,137

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $20,684

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $9,759

Jacksonville, Florida

Total population: 950,203

Livability: 84

Annual cost of living: $42,954

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $20,501

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $9,575

Austin, Texas

Total population: 958,202

Livability: 83

Annual cost of living: $59,365

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $36,912

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $25,987

San Jose, California

Total population: 1,001,176

Livability: 79

Annual cost of living: $126,475

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $104,022

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $93,097

Dallas, Texas

Total population: 1,300,642

Livability: 81

Annual cost of living: $44,762

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $22,309

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $11,384

San Diego, California

Total population: 1,383,987

Livability: 75

Annual cost of living: $98,980

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $76,527

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $65,602

San Antonio, Texas

Total population: 1,445,662

Livability: 80

Annual cost of living: $38,514

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $16,061

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $5,136

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Total population: 1,593,208

Livability: 76

Annual cost of living: $39,637

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $17,184

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $6,259

Phoenix, Arizona

Total population: 1,609,456

Livability: 76

Annual cost of living: $51,142

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $28,689

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $17,764

Houston, Texas

Total population: 2,296,253

Livability: 74

Annual cost of living: $40,855

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $18,402

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $7,477

Chicago, Illinois

Total population: 2,721,914

Livability: 78

Annual cost of living: $43,905

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $21,451

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $10,526

Los Angeles, California

Total population: 3,881,041

Livability: 67

Annual cost of living: $91,834

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for one person: $69,381

Annual cost of living after the average Social Security benefit for a married couple: $58,456

New York, New York