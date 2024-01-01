Casey Welch
Casey Welch, VP of Career in Pearson’s Virtual Learning division, is an expert on creating partnerships to engage early talent with education, organizations, governmental entities, and large companies. He’s dedicated to expanding access to opportunities across all ages and educational stages.
This Trend Is Threatening the Entire Labor Market — Here's Why Companies Need to Develop an Early Talent Strategy
The declining U.S. birthrate and lower labor force participation will continue to fuel workforce shortages for years to come. Companies need to prioritize reaching early talent sooner.