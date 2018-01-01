Coding
News and Trends
Google Launches a Game to Teach Adults How to Code
Plus, Target adds same-day delivery option at checkout and there is a new startup making high-end cookware more affordable.
20 Questions
Model and Entrepreneur Karlie Kloss Shares the Importance of Always Learning
Kloss is a force in the worlds of fashion and technology.
Mobile Apps
Today's Shortage in Code Development Presents Entrepreneurs With a Massive Opportunity
Need to release an app, and soon? Can't afford those pricey contractors? How about reducing the amount of code (and three other tips)?
Hackers
6 Signs Your WordPress Site Is Compromised
Sluggish loading times? Redirects to other sites? These red flags need your attention now to protect your company's information and reputation in the weeks ahead.
News and Trends
WeWork Acquires an Education Platform
Plus, Cisco buys Broadsoft for $1.9 billion and there's a new mattress startup disrupting the market.
Startups
5 Skills Every Marketer Should Have on Their Resume When Applying to Startups
Wow them with skill sets businesses need to get started.
Apps
Don't Let Fear Keep You From Building That App
Stop focusing on the fact millions of apps are already for sale and start focusing on getting a piece of the billions in app sales every month.
Open Every Door
Want to Achieve Big Goals? The First Step Is to Get Comfortable With Failure.
Girls Who Code founder and CEO Reshma Saujani shares what she has learned about disrupting power in politics and Silicon Valley.
SEO
The 7 Top Skills You Need to Be Good at SEO
At the core of every SEO campaign is at least one person calling the shots. Does he (or she) have what it takes?
Growth Strategies
Website Scraping Is an Easy Growth Hack You Should Try
As one of the oldest tricks in the digital marketing book, website scraping is still a premiere way of getting data.