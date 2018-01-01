Coding

Google Launches a Game to Teach Adults How to Code
News and Trends

Plus, Target adds same-day delivery option at checkout and there is a new startup making high-end cookware more affordable.
Venturer | 1 min read
Model and Entrepreneur Karlie Kloss Shares the Importance of Always Learning
20 Questions

Kloss is a force in the worlds of fashion and technology.
Nina Zipkin | 10 min read
Today's Shortage in Code Development Presents Entrepreneurs With a Massive Opportunity
Mobile Apps

Need to release an app, and soon? Can't afford those pricey contractors? How about reducing the amount of code (and three other tips)?
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
6 Signs Your WordPress Site Is Compromised
Hackers

Sluggish loading times? Redirects to other sites? These red flags need your attention now to protect your company's information and reputation in the weeks ahead.
Tobi Abdulgafar | 5 min read
WeWork Acquires an Education Platform
News and Trends

Plus, Cisco buys Broadsoft for $1.9 billion and there's a new mattress startup disrupting the market.
Venturer | 2 min read
5 Skills Every Marketer Should Have on Their Resume When Applying to Startups
Startups

Wow them with skill sets businesses need to get started.
Scott Langdon | 7 min read
Don't Let Fear Keep You From Building That App
Apps

Stop focusing on the fact millions of apps are already for sale and start focusing on getting a piece of the billions in app sales every month.
Steve Eakin | 5 min read
Want to Achieve Big Goals? The First Step Is to Get Comfortable With Failure.
Open Every Door

Girls Who Code founder and CEO Reshma Saujani shares what she has learned about disrupting power in politics and Silicon Valley.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
The 7 Top Skills You Need to Be Good at SEO
SEO

At the core of every SEO campaign is at least one person calling the shots. Does he (or she) have what it takes?
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Website Scraping Is an Easy Growth Hack You Should Try
Growth Strategies

As one of the oldest tricks in the digital marketing book, website scraping is still a premiere way of getting data.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
