Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs, managing business expenses effectively while ensuring productivity is crucial. Investing in the right tools can make all the difference.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022, now available for just $44.99 (reg. $499), offers a comprehensive suite of development tools that can help streamline your operations, boost productivity, and ultimately reduce costs.

Visual Studio is an integrated development environment (IDE) that supports a wide range of programming languages and platforms. Whether you're developing web applications, mobile apps, or enterprise-level software, Visual Studio provides all the tools you need in one place. This reduces the need for multiple software licenses, saving your business money off the top.

Visual Studio Professional 2022 is designed to improve developer productivity. Features like IntelliSense, code refactoring, and debugging tools help you write, test, and deploy code more efficiently. This means your development team can complete projects faster, reducing labor costs and allowing you to bring products to market more quickly.

With integrated features like Live Share, Visual Studio Professional 2022 facilitates seamless collaboration among your team members. Efficient collaboration tools reduce the time spent managing code changes and ensure everyone is on the same page, minimizing errors and enhancing overall productivity.

CodeLens also allows developers to see important information about a project, such as recent changes, authors, tests, and commit history, to make well-informed decisions.

As your business grows, so do your software development needs. Visual Studio Professional 2022 is scalable, accommodating the increasing complexity of your projects. By investing in this tool now, you can avoid the future costs of transitioning to a more advanced IDE, ensuring a smooth growth trajectory for your business.

With a 4.6/5 rating on Capterra and GetApp, entrepreneurs looking to streamline their development processes and manage costs effectively should consider this IDE.

Get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 while it's on sale for just $44.99 (reg. $499).

