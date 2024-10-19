All the tools and knowledge you need for career success.

Coders of all levels, listen up. Whether you're a seasoned professional looking to upskill, a student eager to enter the tech field, or a business owner aiming to build in-house applications, this comprehensive bundle gives you the tools you need to succeed in today's coding world.

This exciting bundle allows you to access nearly endless possibilities in software development. You get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 and the 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for just $55.97 (reg. $119.99) through October 27.

The combination of Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022, a powerful integrated development environment (IDE), and the 2024 Learn to Code Certification Bundle—which includes 15 courses—is a dream come true for anyone who is looking to master the craft of coding.

From beginner-friendly content covering coding fundamentals to advanced courses that explore web development, data structures, and algorithms, this bundle covers it all. Learn from the ground up from the comfort of your own home with courses like Learn to Code with Python 3, C++ for Absolute Beginners 2024, CHATGPT Series: OPENAI Fundamentals 2024, and more.

Visual Studio Professional 2022 offers a robust development environment where you can edit, debug, and deploy code seamlessly. Utilize features like Live Share to collaborate with team members in real time or Git integration to efficiently manage your code versions. As you work through your certification courses, you'll find yourself using Visual Studio's tools to enhance your learning and work on real-world projects.

For those seeking a career in software development, this bundle provides the tools necessary to stand out. Whether you aim to become a full-stack developer, mobile app creator, or web developer, this package opens doors to countless career paths.

Stay in charge of your own destiny with this helpful reduced-price bundle.

The Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 and the 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle is just $55.97 (reg. $119.99) through October 27.

