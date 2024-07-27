Get All Access for $5/mo

Get MS Visual Studio Professional and a Learn to Code Bundle for Just $50 Unlock the potential of in-house development with this comprehensive learning bundle and development environment.

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Staying ahead of the curve by managing expenses effectively is key to long-term success. The Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle offers a unique opportunity to gain essential coding skills and powerful development tools for just $49.99 (reg. $1,999).

A small investment in this bundle can help you significantly enhance your technical capabilities. It can also help you save on costly hiring expenses and additional salaries.

The learning bundle includes a wide array of courses covering the latest programming languages and frameworks. Whether you're a complete beginner or looking to expand your current knowledge, the 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle offers something for everyone.

The courses are designed to provide practical, hands-on experience, ensuring you can apply what you learn directly to your business projects.

You'll get access to all 15 courses for life to dig into whenever you have time, whether it's downtime at the office or home in your PJs. Topics cover learning to code with Python 3, beginner's C++, ChatGPT, Google Assistant automation, JavaScript, Salesforce, Ruby on Rails, and even coding for games and kids.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 is an integrated development environment (IDE) that supports multiple programming languages and platforms. It has 5/5 stars on Microsoft Choice Software.

It comes equipped with advanced debugging, testing, and collaboration tools, making it easier to develop, test, and deploy applications efficiently. This powerful toolset enables you to create high-quality software solutions tailored to your business needs.

IntelliCode is a popular feature of Visual Studio. It can help you complete a line or block of code to save you time. CodeLens allows you to see important info regarding recent changes, tests, and history. It also offers real-time collaboration via Live Share.

This bundle offers real value for entrepreneurs looking to enhance their technical skills and reduce costs.

Get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for just $49.99 (reg. $1,999).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
StackCommerce

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Science & Technology

AI Marketing vs. Human Expertise: Who Wins the Battle and Who Wins the War?

Uncover the truth about AI in marketing and why it's a ticking time bomb for unprepared businesses! As AI revolutionizes the marketing landscape, understanding its long-term impact is crucial.

By Ben Angel
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

How to Build the Mental Toughness You Need to Overcome Entrepreneurial Challenges

When a crisis strikes, leaders need to get real about what they see in the mirror.

By Simin Cai, Ph.D.