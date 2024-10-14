Get All Access for $5/mo

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For business professionals and developers alike, staying on top of your game really means having access to the right tools. Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows delivers everything you need to develop, test, and deploy applications across platforms—whether you're building for mobile, desktop, or web.

Now available at the drastically reduced price of $29.97 (reg. $499), this lifetime license makes advanced development tools accessible to every team and individual developer. It offers three top features that can help streamline your work.

IntelliCode offers AI-powered code completion suggestions that adapt to your specific code patterns and context. With IntelliCode, your workflow becomes faster and more intuitive, helping you write clean, efficient code without losing time on manual entry.

Developers of all abilities can utilize CodeLens to stay on top of code. This handy feature integrates insights directly into your code editor. You'll be able to view dependencies, test results, code references, and more, all without leaving your current work.

If you have remote users or teams and often utilize collaborative development environments, Live Share allows you to collaborate in real time with other developers. Your team can edit, debug, and run code together without leaving Visual Studio.

With Visual Studio 2022, you're not limited to one platform. Build and deploy apps across mobile, desktop, and web using tools like .NET MAUI, Blazor, and more. Whether you're building C# apps or coding in C++, you'll have all the advanced debugging and testing features you need to tackle complex projects efficiently.

Forget about recurring subscription fees—buy once, and you'll own this powerful suite of tools forever.

Typically priced at $499, this lifetime license to Microsoft Visual Studio is available for just $29.97 for a limited time, making it a cost-effective solution for individual developers and small teams.

