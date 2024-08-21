Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As a business owner, you know that having oversight or control over your software development process is important to staying ahead in a competitive market. Whether you're looking to streamline your in-house development team or take on more projects independently, having the right tools is essential.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows, now available for just $34.97 through September 3, offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to help you and your team succeed.

With Visual Studio Professional 2022, you can develop applications across multiple platforms, including mobile, desktop, and web. Leveraging powerful tools like .NET MAUI and Blazor, you can build apps that work seamlessly on different devices and operating systems. This cross-platform capability allows you to reach a broader audience without the need for multiple development environments.

Features like IntelliCode offer AI-assisted coding suggestions, while CodeLens provides insights directly into your code, helping you understand code dependencies and impacts before making changes. Live Share enhances collaboration by allowing team members to work together on code in real time, regardless of their location. These tools collectively streamline the development process, reducing time and effort while improving code quality.

For businesses handling complex projects, Visual Studio Professional 2022 offers advanced features like debugging tools and the ability to test .NET and C++ applications across various environments. This ensures your software is thoroughly tested and ready for deployment, minimizing potential issues post-launch.

Highly regarded in the industry, it has received 5/5 stars from Microsoft Choice Software and 4.6/5 stars from Capterra and GetApp.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows for just $34.97 (reg. $499) through September 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

