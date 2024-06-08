Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs and heads of programming departments know that any tool that increases efficiency and productivity is valuable. For a long time, Microsoft Visual Studio Pro has been the go-to solution for Windows, and if you need a reliable version for your team, then look no further.

Luckily, this special Father's Day price drop that runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 10 lets you get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows for $39.97 (reg. $499).

This fully featured development environment features its first 6-bit IDE with this version. It empowers teams in a variety of ways, including letting them build projects that use different coding languages and platforms. For example, with Visio 2022, you can build debug, and test .NET and C++ apps in Linux.

One of Visual Studio Pro's most valued features is IntelliCode, which helps programmers write more code faster with less effort. It does this by looking at a line or block of code as the programmer is typing it out and then offering options to auto-complete it based on the context. It can even offer a list of the next best options.

Visual Studio helps programming teams review and grow from their work better with CodeLens, which can reveal important information like commit histories and tests.

Don't miss your chance to discover why it's rated 5/5 stars on Microsoft Choice Software when you try it out.

This special Father's Day price drop runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 10, and you can get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows for $39.97 (reg. $499).

StackSocial prices subject to change.