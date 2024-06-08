Get All Access for $5/mo

Empower Your Programmers with Visual Studio — $40 Through June 10 This Father's Day deal features a program designed to help teams code faster and easier.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Entrepreneurs and heads of programming departments know that any tool that increases efficiency and productivity is valuable. For a long time, Microsoft Visual Studio Pro has been the go-to solution for Windows, and if you need a reliable version for your team, then look no further.

Luckily, this special Father's Day price drop that runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 10 lets you get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows for $39.97 (reg. $499).

This fully featured development environment features its first 6-bit IDE with this version. It empowers teams in a variety of ways, including letting them build projects that use different coding languages and platforms. For example, with Visio 2022, you can build debug, and test .NET and C++ apps in Linux.

One of Visual Studio Pro's most valued features is IntelliCode, which helps programmers write more code faster with less effort. It does this by looking at a line or block of code as the programmer is typing it out and then offering options to auto-complete it based on the context. It can even offer a list of the next best options.

Visual Studio helps programming teams review and grow from their work better with CodeLens, which can reveal important information like commit histories and tests.

Don't miss your chance to discover why it's rated 5/5 stars on Microsoft Choice Software when you try it out.

This special Father's Day price drop runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 10, and you can get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows for $39.97 (reg. $499).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Solutions

Help Dad with Complex Problems with Microsoft Visio — Just $20

This Father's Day, you can get Microsoft's leading visualization tool for $230 off.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Thought Leaders

10 TV Shows Every Entrepreneur Should Watch on Netflix

Have some free time on your hands? Get into one of these series.

By Deep Patel
Business News

7 AI Secrets Every Entrepreneur Must Know: AI Quiz and Breaking News from OpenAI You Can't Miss

Check out these 7 critical questions from our unique quiz that uncovers the AI secrets every entrepreneur must know!

By Ben Angel
Leadership

How to Close the Trust Gap Between You and Your Team — 5 Strategies for Leaders

Trust is tanking in your workplace. Here's how to fix it and become the boss your team needs to succeed.

By Gloria St. Martin-Lowry
Marketing

5 Small Business Marketing Tactics to See Results This Quarter

Five quick and effective small business marketing strategies that can yield both short-term results and long-term success.

By Kenneth Burke