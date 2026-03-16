Data Centers Are Deploying $175,000 Robot Dogs for Security. Companies Say They’re Worth It.

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Data centers need round-the-clock security, and some operators are turning to man’s best robotic friend. Companies like Boston Dynamics and Ghost Robotics are selling robotic dogs that protect the area, inspect equipment and sniff out issues before they become costly outages.

Boston Dynamics’ Spot ranges from $175,000 to $300,000, depending on configuration. Ghost Robotics’ Vision 60 starts at $165,000. Both companies pitch them as cheaper alternatives to human guards, who cost around $150,000 annually. “Typically, our customers have a payoff within two years,” Merry Frayne, senior director of product management at Boston Dynamics, told Business Insider.

The fabricated Fidos earn their keep. Apart from scaring away bad guys, they detect thermal anomalies, spot leaks and monitor security issues. North America has 35 gigawatts of data center capacity under construction, creating a massive opportunity for robot makers.