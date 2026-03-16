Free Webinar | April 6: Why AI Isn’t Transforming Your Work (And How to Fix It)

If you’re using AI and not seeing a real change in your work, you’re not alone — most entrepreneurs were promised transformation and are getting templates and trivia instead.

Join our free session on April 6th at 12:00 PM ET to learn how to finally turn AI into something that actually moves the needle in your business.

You don’t need to avoid AI because it feels overwhelming — or use it like a glorified Google search and wonder why it’s not changing their results.

We’ll walk you through what we call the Laws of AI Excellence — proven principles drawn from thousands of professionals who’ve turned AI from a buzzword into a genuine performance boost. It’s not about more tools; it’s about better thinking and better usage.

You’ll discover how to:

Reframe AI as an amplifier for your intelligence — not a replacement for it.

Build confidence through experimentation and iteration.

Stay flexible in a fast-evolving AI landscape without overcommitting to one tool.

Spot (and correct) AI’s “confidently wrong” answers before they cost you.

Master context-rich prompting that produces ideas, not just answers.

Sign up for this session to rewire your AI mindset and start getting genuinely useful results from every tool you already use.

About the Speaker:

Nick Machol is the CEO and co-founder of Unburdn and will be leading all three sessions.

Here’s what your audience should know: Nick doesn’t just know this stuff. He makes sure YOU get it. That’s his superpower. He has a rare ability to take complicated, intimidating technology and make it completely accessible, no matter your starting point. He’s worked with rooms full of people who couldn’t log into ChatGPT and had them building custom AI tools by the end of the day. He’s also worked with PhD-level machine learning experts and made them faster.

But here’s the real reason to show up: he’s one of the most engaging presenters you’ll see on any topic. It doesn’t matter if he’s talking about AI or the weather. People line up to hear what’s on his mind. He fills auditoriums. There are wait lists. That’s not hyperbole.

Your time is valuable and this is worth it. AI can be intimidating. Nick will remove the fear quickly, entertain you, educate you, and you will walk away with tangible, take-home value from every single session. That’s his guarantee.