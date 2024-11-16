Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You might think you need to hire a team of developers for your budding business, but did you consider how expensive that might be if you're a new entrepreneur? Instead of hiring programmers, it might be smarter to learn to code yourself—a McKinsey study found that tech-savvy entrepreneurs have a 33% higher chance of securing venture capital funding.

While you can teach yourself how to code, it's helpful to have assistance from time to time, especially if you're coding an app or website for your business. That's where Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 comes in. This Microsoft app is designed to help you code more efficiently and minimize errors. Check out now to get lifetime access for only $27.97 (reg. $499) until the end of today.

Microsoft Visual Studio Pro: Your coding assistant

It might seem daunting to code on your own, but you could prevent future coding typos since Visual Studio Pro offers features that could eliminate those problems. It colors and highlights variable names, making them easy to spot and correct before moving forward in your programming.

Running into issues with completing your blocks or lines of code? This software comes with IntelliCode, a tool that intelligently understands your code (variable names, functions, etc.) to offer suggestions when you're stuck. If you like its option, you can click auto-complete or browse other next-best coding suggestions.

Entrepreneurs that have this app in their toolkit can also:

Build, debug, and test your .NET and C++ apps in Linux without exiting Visual Studio.

Code once and craft cross-platform mobile and desktop apps with .NET MAUI.

Use Blazor to create highly responsive web pages and edit them in web designer view while they're running with ASP.NET.

If your business does have a tech team, this tool can help entrepreneurs communicate with and manage them better. You'll see exactly what your development team has coded, as the Live Share feature lets you track your team's programming's recent changes, authors, and commit history.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows



