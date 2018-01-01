Taxes

Taxes

Tackle Your Taxes Like a Pro

Self-employed workers need to plan ahead and stay organized throughout the year.
Matthew Baker | 5 min read
Health Insurance

New Study: Health Care Is Freelancers' Biggest Concern

Freelancers want laws that promote more flexible working conditions, a more equitable tax system and higher wages.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Project Grow

The 5 Words You Don't Want To Hear From Your Accountant

The last thing you want to hear is "hey, that's a great idea!" from the one person who's supposed to be giving you the great ideas.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
What Will Happen if the U.S. Legalizes Pot Like Canada? A Mind-Boggling Economic Boon, That's What.

The U.S. population is nearly ten times larger than Canada. The economic benefits of legalization here would be at least that much greater.
Scott Mandell | 5 min read
Taxes

6 Year-End Tax-Planning Questions Entrepreneurs Should Ask to Maximize Their 2018 Savings

You can realize big savings if you understand the details about the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. So, don't wait until year's end.
Tom Wheelwright | 4 min read
Climate Change

UN Warns Climate Change May Doom Us, but Nobel Committee Suggests Taxing Pollution Might Save Us

The latest and most pessimistic warning about climate catastrophe came the same day as the Nobel Prize committee honored two economists for their work exploring potential solutions.
Peter Page | 4 min read
New Jersey Legalization Bill Reportedly Sets Nation's Lowest Tax on Legal Marijuana

The Garden State has been on the cusp of legalization since last year. It's looking like it will really happen.
Peter Page | 3 min read
Ecommerce

U.S. Supreme Court Decision on Sales Tax Could Be Costly for Emerging Online Businesses

The Wayfair decision likely means more online sellers will be collecting sales tax.
Sharon Ackerman and Clarence Kehoe | 5 min read
Taxes

Cynthia Nixon Has a Corporation, and That's Totally Normal for Professionals Like Her

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo brought up Nixon's corporation as a means of insinuating that she accepts corporate campaign donations.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Washington State Cannabis Retailer Inks Pact With Union

The owner believes a union will help him recruit good employees.
1 min read
