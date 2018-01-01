Taxes
Real Estate
Real Estate's Best-Kept Secret: This Little-Known Loophole Is Going to Change How You Invest
This game-changing loophole gives the average investor access to mega deals.
More From This Topic
Taxes
Tackle Your Taxes Like a Pro
Self-employed workers need to plan ahead and stay organized throughout the year.
Health Insurance
New Study: Health Care Is Freelancers' Biggest Concern
Freelancers want laws that promote more flexible working conditions, a more equitable tax system and higher wages.
Project Grow
The 5 Words You Don't Want To Hear From Your Accountant
The last thing you want to hear is "hey, that's a great idea!" from the one person who's supposed to be giving you the great ideas.
What Will Happen if the U.S. Legalizes Pot Like Canada? A Mind-Boggling Economic Boon, That's What.
The U.S. population is nearly ten times larger than Canada. The economic benefits of legalization here would be at least that much greater.
Taxes
6 Year-End Tax-Planning Questions Entrepreneurs Should Ask to Maximize Their 2018 Savings
You can realize big savings if you understand the details about the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. So, don't wait until year's end.
Climate Change
UN Warns Climate Change May Doom Us, but Nobel Committee Suggests Taxing Pollution Might Save Us
The latest and most pessimistic warning about climate catastrophe came the same day as the Nobel Prize committee honored two economists for their work exploring potential solutions.
New Jersey Legalization Bill Reportedly Sets Nation's Lowest Tax on Legal Marijuana
The Garden State has been on the cusp of legalization since last year. It's looking like it will really happen.
Ecommerce
U.S. Supreme Court Decision on Sales Tax Could Be Costly for Emerging Online Businesses
The Wayfair decision likely means more online sellers will be collecting sales tax.
Taxes
Cynthia Nixon Has a Corporation, and That's Totally Normal for Professionals Like Her
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo brought up Nixon's corporation as a means of insinuating that she accepts corporate campaign donations.
Washington State Cannabis Retailer Inks Pact With Union
The owner believes a union will help him recruit good employees.