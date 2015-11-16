10 Tips For A Balanced Life When You Are An Entrepreneur

November 16, 2015 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. Do what works best for you

If you are coming from a corporate background, then you must be familiar with the constant struggle of trying to keep a work life balance. Define the work-life combination that is best for you and your circumstances, while understanding that the slightest change in one may affect the other. Be flexible and try to make up for the extra time when and where you can. It’s advisable to take a breather from your hectic schedule by spending time with friends or family.

2. Choose your surroundings

As an entrepreneur, you can define the extent of when, where and how you work. If the traditional corporate setting is what you want to move away from, then ensure this is reflected in your set up. Select an office location that is an easy commute, decorate in way that makes your surroundings enjoyable and your working space is inviting and creative. Warren Buffet, made the following comment on his decision to stay in Nebraska rather than move to New York City: “You may need to do fifty things a day in New York, but I’d rather to do some reading in my office and do one to two things a day and do them well.”

3. Surround yourself with like-minded people

The people you surround yourself with play a great role in your personality and perception. Work with those who inspire you to be the best version of yourself, whether it is at work or in your personal life. Positive people who are driven with a purpose or goal are often infectious.

4. Don’t let stress take over

We often spend a lot of time worrying about things we have no control over. Categorize your stressors into two categories: things you can influence and those you cannot. When finding yourself in a stressful situation, ask yourself: “is this something I can influence?” If you are worried about your future cash flows for example, you most likely have control over this subject. Make a careful budget and define the areas where you can cut or delay spending. This can give you more control and hopefully reduce your stress levels. If you are however worried about something that you have no control or influence over, you need to learn to let go and instead adjust accordingly.

5. Prioritize

Being an entrepreneur can often be a one-man show. More often than not, the daily load of work can be overwhelming. Learn to prioritize your tasks on a scale of importance versus urgency. Your goal should strike a balance.

6. Appreciate what you have

Entrepreneurs are self-motivated, driven and competitive individuals who are always looking for the next great idea, the next big thing. However, achievements are often overlooked. Take the time to review your journey and appreciate your achievements. Give yourself credit for what you have done and accomplished. Look back to where you started and recognize where it has brought you.

7. Take the time to gather your thoughts

While everybody talks about spending time with friends and family as part of the work–life balance, spending some time alone is also significant. Be it a long walk or meditating, utilize that personal quiet time to gather your thoughts and reflect.

8. Change your paradigm

A paradigm is a set of habits and beliefs that we have accumulated throughout our life. Often, it is believed that these are impossible to shake off, but that is a myth. Review and challenge your beliefs on a regular basis. Look at the results and explore whether these are an outcome of your beliefs and your actions. Identify and change those limiting beliefs that lead to unfavorable results. Create new ones that are aligned with the good habits that you want to have.

9. Invest time on what is important

One of the best investments you can do in your life is investing in yourself. Learn a new skill, work on your weaknesses and invest in self-development. Benjamin Franklin once said: “If a man empties his purse into his head no one can take it away from him. An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest.” In addition, ensure you are taking care of your health by pursuing a healthy diet and exercising regularly.

10. Focus on relationships, not tasks

Do not forget to invest in relationships that matter. Relationships are important but kept aside in your to-do list. Make time to focus on loved ones. Spend time with the people that matter the most to you. For example, take an interest on the cartoons your children are watching, ask them about the characters and why they like them. Read them a story. Switch off your phone and listen attentively to what they have to say. Lastly, make time for regular fun activities. Richard Branson says that the keys to achieving balance are flexibility, delegating work and prioritizing time for fun.