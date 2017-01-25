Sales

Three Ways To Drive A Better Pipeline For Your Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Three Ways To Drive A Better Pipeline For Your Business
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder and Director, Nadjmat Corporation
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

January is always a good time to reassess your business and how to reach more customers to grow your revenue. Here are three effective ways that will guide you in your decision making to make your organization more successful. We all know that any business boils down to the numbers. The best way to grow your income is to have enough options to mitigate any future risks.

1. Sales cycle How long does it take to complete a sell? One of the very first thing to understand about your startup is how long it takes to actually convert an opportunity into real money. Use your experience to determine that and calculate your customer reach accordingly. This is by far the most crucial information to build a healthy pipeline and properly determine the number of customer you need to cover on a weekly/monthly basis.

2. Product impact Do you understand why your product/service is being bought? Why do people buy from you? Competition is more than ever fierce and everywhere. Social media and internet have made it easy to compare products and services in less than 20 minutes. What is your company doing differently to attract and keep those customers? Drive impact with knowledge! I very often notice that many people talk about things they don’t fully understand or have no education about them. You are your own product! Make sure the value you bring can only be found by choosing you. 10 shops can sell shoes, but the way one will present the products and service will make the customer return. 10 plumbers can be in the same area, but the way one will be knowledgeable and flexible will make it easier to have more clients. If people can’t find themselves in you, they won’t contact you nor come back. Investors go to what they know and what makes them comfortable.

3. Pipeline hygiene How many customers do you need in a month to drive a positive margin? Understanding your business needs and the exact number of customers to reach, is key to your success. If you do not have a clear comprehension of your reach number, you are walking blind and probably also overspending. In other words, before going on a customer haunt you need to build a strong pipeline. Here are the questions you need to ask yourself at the beginning of each week: what is my pipeline coverage supposed to be? What was my last week closed rate? Do I have the right product mix? Am I talking to the right people? Am I driving diversity in my customers? These questions will help you focus on the right actions and better guide your salespeople.

Related: The How-To: Going The Extra Mile For Sales

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sales

Lead a Winning Sales Team With Counterintuitive Thinking

Sales

Jason Hall on Why Every Client Will Doubt You (and What to Do About It)

Sales

The Ability to Sell Will Make or Break Your Company, So Stop Underselling It