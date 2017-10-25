My Queue

Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Endeavor UAE's Gala 2017 Celebrates Achievements Of Its Entrepreneurs And Mentors

Endeavor UAE's Gala 2017 Celebrates Achievements Of Its Entrepreneurs And Mentors
Image credit: Endeavor UAE
Badr Jafar at Endeavor UAE's Gala 2017
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Endeavor UAE’s Gala 2017, a gathering that brought together the network’s entrepreneurs and mentors to recognize their achievements and contributions, was held on October 12, 2017 in Dubai. As the UAE arm of the non-profit entrepreneurship support organization Endeavor, Endeavor UAE strives to nurture the nation's entrepreneurial spirit, and notes that members of the network have “generated over US$220 million in combined 2016 revenues, raised over $90 million in equity funding, and provided employment to approximately 4,500 people.”

Entrepreneurs and mentors of Endeavor UAE network at the Gala. Image credit: Endeavor UAE.

Kicked off with a keynote speech by Badr Jafar, CEO, Crescent Enterprises, and Endeavor UAE Founding Board Member, the evening saw the presence of some of the region’s well-known business leaders, many of whom are also supporters of Endeavor UAE in its efforts to support high-impact entrepreneurs. Afra Atiq, an Emirati spoken word artist and poet, also performed at the Endeavor UAE Gala 2017, and besides networking opportunities, the event recognized achievements of its member entrepreneurs, who have made a mark in the region’s business world in the four years of Endeavor UAE’s existence.

Noor Shawwa, MD, Endeavor UAE. Image credit: Endeavor UAE.

“We’ve achieved a lot since we launched the Endeavor UAE chapter in late 2013, and the Gala was our way of acknowledging and thanking everyone involved. Bringing the ecosystem is not only a great networking opportunity, but it’s also important to give our mentors and board members the chance to stop, and take stock of the incredibly strong, diverse and far-reaching network we have created, and see first-hand the impact their commitment and dedication is having on the community,” says Noor Shawwa, MD, Endeavor UAE, commenting on the event. “It’s also an opportunity for us to raise some funding for our operations and introduce prospective entrepreneurs into the organization. We look forward to it becoming an annual event.”

A scene from Endeavor UAE's Gala 2017. Image credit: Endeavor UAE.

According to Shawwa, the turnout exceeded their expectations, and he considers it “special” that the Gala could bring together various stakeholders to interact, network, and "genuinely enjoy" being a part of the evening. “Even more impressive to see [was] how strong the UAE’s pool of high-impact entrepreneurs is, and how many leaders are willing the help them scale and succeed.”A few UAE-based businesses that are part of the Endeavor UAE network include BMB Group, Mumzworld.com, Fetchr, Balqees Honey, Propertyfinder, Dubai Desert Extreme (DDE), Ecocoast, Souqalmal.com, The Box, among many others.

