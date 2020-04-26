Dubai Chamber Launches 10-Week Online Pitch Bootcamp For Smartprenuer 5.0 Competition Finalists

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dubai Startup Hub, an entrepreneurship initiative by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, has launched a 10-week Online Pitch Bootcamp to train 50 startup finalists who qualified for the second phase of the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition.

The first-of-its-kind Smartpreneur 5.0 Online Pitch Bootcamp replaces the traditional two day training to ensure that these promising ventures are supported and continue growing their ventures in the face of exceptional challenges businesses face amid the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Smartpreneur competition aims to assist technology entrepreneurs to be part of Dubai’s strategic initiatives, in addition to enhancing the role of these entrepreneurs in the evolving business ecosystem of the emirate and its position as the global hub for innovation.

Many countries, communities and businesses worldwide continue to endure several weeks of social and economic restrictions as part of safety measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. But e-commerce activity, particularly related to health and grocery as well as other web-based models in the field of healthcare, education and digital streaming, are booming worldwide and in the region.

Natalia Sycheva, Manager of Entrepreneurship at Dubai Chamber, said in a statement: “This training program is the first of its kind, innovative training model that takes into account the exceptional circumstances we are in and how to enhance the capabilities and skills of the entrepreneurs and startups to sustain and grow in such situations. It also demonstrates the pioneering role of Dubai Chamber in providing innovative support for entrepreneurs in uncertain times rather than stopping these services.”

The specialized online training program will run from April 19 to June 30, 2020.

Entrepreneurs will benefit from more than 100 individual and group online training workshops, which will be organized throughout the two-and-a-half month program.

The training program includes a diverse mix of activities, including working on pitches by using the Chamber’s guide, participating in a series of online training workshops and webinars with winners and previous participants of the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition.

The program also includes four weeks of one-to-one work with startup business coaches to improve business and financial models of the startups and running a simulation of the contest with the finalists as judges.

In addition, Dubai Startup Hub also launched the Startup Pitch Guide 2020 on how to deliver an impactful investor pitch. Dubai Chamber has prepared this guide based on global best practices that are compatible with the business environment in the emirate.

Participants in the competition as well as other entrepreneurs can benefit from the guide to achieve positive, encouraging results when presenting their ideas to investors.

Sycheva said the launch of the Startup Pitch Guide, which has been prepared by experts, is a key training and educational tool for entrepreneurs and startups on how to present their ideas.

More than 1,600 participants have gone through the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition over the last four years, reflecting its effectiveness and influence in attracting an increasing number of international startups.

Dubai Startup Hub has taken its schedule of events online to support new members as well as continue delivery of all its programs and activities digitally.

The move is in line with its business continuity measures and commitments towards fostering entrepreneurship in the emirate following the COVID-19 outbreak. The digital initiatives are also geared towards helping startups sustain and grow despite challenging market conditions as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Dubai Chamber launched Dubai Startup Hub in 2016 as an online platform for startups, entrepreneurs, developers, venture capitalists and students, enabling them to learn about new opportunities and create new partnerships that stimulate economic growth.

Being a part of the Dubai Startup Hub provides a multi-program platform for entrepreneurs from around the world to explore business opportunities in Dubai, while benefiting from a set of programs and services such as Market Access Program, Emirati Development Program, Dubai Smartpreneur Competition and Co-Founder Dubai Program, among others.

Established in 1965, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry is a non-profit public entity, whose mission is to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai by creating a favourable business environment, supporting the development of business, and by promoting Dubai as an international business hub.

