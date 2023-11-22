Apple CEO Tim Cook Dishes to Dua Lipa About His Succession Plan: 'I'll Be There A While' Cook spoke with the pop star on the latest episode of her "Dua Lipa: At Your Service" podcast.

By Sam Silverman

Apple CEO Tim Cook sat down for an unlikely interview with pop star Dua Lipa and dished on what's next for him at the tech company.

Although he's begun planning for the future, he said Apple isn't getting rid of him anytime soon on the most recent episode of the singer's Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast.

"I don't know how long I'll be there," the CEO told the artist. "I love it there, and I can't envision my life without being there. So, I'll be there a while."

Although Cook is happy in his post, saying that being Apple's CEO is "beyond what I would have ever dreamed for myself," he said the company does have a succession plan in place in case something were to happen to him.

"I will say my job is to prepare several people for the ability to succeed, and I really want the person to come from within Apple, the next CEO," Cook said. Although he didn't disclose who would be in the running for his job, he added that his role "is to make sure there's several for the board to pick from."

Cook first joined Apple in 1998 before working his way up to CEO in 2011 after founder Steve Jobs' death, according to Fox Business.

The CEO has a reported net worth of $1.9 billion, per Forbes.

