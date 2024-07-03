Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Beloved Discount Retailer Will Shutter All Remaining Locations After 70 Years Bob's Stores still had 21 remaining locations across the Northeast.

By Emily Rella Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Bob's Stores announced that it will shutter all of its stores within the next two weeks.
  • The chain currently has 21 locations remaining across the Northeast U.S.
  • Bob's has already begun liquidation sales at all locations.

A beloved Northeastern chain is officially shutting its doors for good after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a few weeks ago.

Bob's Stores will close all 21 remaining locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

Related: Music Retailer Sam Ash Closing All Locations After a Century

"We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob's Stores," Dave Barton, president of Bob's Stores, said in a company release. "Bob's has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives."

The discount retailer is best known for its low prices on sportswear and other clothing items.

The company began liquidating inventory at its remaining locations on June 28 and is holding going-out-of-business sales that offer customers discounts of up to 70%.

Certain stores will also sell store fixtures, furniture, equipment, and other merchandise.

Bob's Stores will honor gift cards and store credit through July 14, when the business will officially close for good.

Related: Express Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Closing Stores

TJX acquired the retailer in 2003; then, TJX sold it to private equity firms Versa Capital Management and Crystal Capital in 2008.

Bob's changed hands again in 2017 before GoDigital Media Group bought it in 2022.

Bob's Stores joins dozens of other chains, like Express and music retailer Sam Ash, which have filed for Chapter 11 this year and have been forced to shutter decades-old brick-and-mortar stores across the U.S.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

The Case for 14-Hour Workdays — Why New Entrepreneurs Should Embrace the Hustle Before Seeking Work-Life Balance

Wondering how to balance your time as a new entrepreneur? Here's when long workdays can make sense — and when to scale back.

By Hope Horner
Fundraising

How Investing in a Multi-Unit Franchise Can Positively Diversify Your Portfolio

Investing in a multi-unit franchise can diversify your portfolio and build a substantial business, but it is critical to understand your financial and operational capabilities clearly.

By Dave Ragosa
Growing a Business

Beware of SEO Scammers — Here's How to Spot and Avoid Mediocre SEO Agencies

Select a reputable SEO agency that delivers real results.

By Ludwig Makhyan
Business News

Costco Settled a $2 Million Class Action Lawsuit — Here's Who's Eligible to Make a Claim for Cash

The settlement involves customers who purchased a Kirkland Signature product.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia? Former Morgan Stanley Strategist Says 'Buy High, Sell Higher.'

Nvidia is responsible for one-third of S&P 500 gains this year.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

How Leaders Can Build Acquisition-Ready Companies

Leaders play a crucial role in preparing their companies for potential acquisition, particularly in the tech industry. They must start implementing strategies to make their organizations attractive for M&A opportunities.

By Cara Sloman