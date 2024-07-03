Bob's Stores still had 21 remaining locations across the Northeast.

A beloved Northeastern chain is officially shutting its doors for good after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a few weeks ago.

Bob's Stores will close all 21 remaining locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

"We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob's Stores," Dave Barton, president of Bob's Stores, said in a company release. "Bob's has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives."

The discount retailer is best known for its low prices on sportswear and other clothing items.

The company began liquidating inventory at its remaining locations on June 28 and is holding going-out-of-business sales that offer customers discounts of up to 70%.

Certain stores will also sell store fixtures, furniture, equipment, and other merchandise.

Bob's Stores will honor gift cards and store credit through July 14, when the business will officially close for good.

TJX acquired the retailer in 2003; then, TJX sold it to private equity firms Versa Capital Management and Crystal Capital in 2008.

Bob's changed hands again in 2017 before GoDigital Media Group bought it in 2022.

Bob's Stores joins dozens of other chains, like Express and music retailer Sam Ash, which have filed for Chapter 11 this year and have been forced to shutter decades-old brick-and-mortar stores across the U.S.