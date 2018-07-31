Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What are laws for? To preserve the status quo? To prevent people from doing inconvenient things for the (alleged) good of society? To punish entrepreneurs for making lots of money and being entrepreneurial?

Or, maybe, laws are there to protect the little guy from the bigger, more powerful guys in this world. Let's discuss this latter, slightly less cynical, view.

Picture the scene: you're a relatively little-known artist. One day you find out that a billionaire business guru is a fan of your work. You are delighted! But then you find out that this billionaire's company is apparently using works very similar to yours (so similar that they must surely have been copied) in their marketing and their products. They are doing all this without having offered to pay you a penny, and without even informing you as a courtesy. When you mention this to them, they tell you (in so many words) to take a hike. How would you feel?

That is what (allegedly) happened to artist Tom Edwards. The billionaire in question is Tesla mastermind scientist Elon Musk. A quick search of the terms "Elon" and "farting unicorn" will reveal dozens of articles discussing the facts of the case.

In brief summary, it seems that Mr. Edwards accused Mr. Musk of using a copy of artwork from his pottery (an image of a cartoon unicorn farting electricity) in connection with several parts of Tesla's branding, including using the artwork as an icon in Tesla's operating system and on a Tesla Christmas card. Edwards was looking to settle the dispute amicably; however, Musk is said to have refused this approach.

What stands out in this case is that the alleged infringer did not seem to be saying, "I didn't copy your art" or "The art I'm using is very different to your art." That is what people who are alleged to have infringed on a copyright usually say. There are good reasons for that. Absence of copying and objective dissimilarity between the original and the alleged copy are both good defenses to copyright infringement.

Rather, the alleged infringer seems to have said in a series of tweets (which since have been deleted) things like:

" [The image was] chosen randomly by my software team as a joke ",

", " We can change it to something else if [the copyright holder] wants "

" " [It was] actually someone else's drawing "

" " We gained no financial benefit "

" " If anything, this attention increased [the copyright holder's] sales "

" "[The copyright holder] can sue for money if he wants, but that's kinda lame".

So, moving away from this specific example for a moment (because, who knows, it might all have settled amicably by the time this article comes out), let's say hypothetically that you're a little guy and you believe your copyright is being infringed by some big that says these sorts of things to you. How relevant are any of those points to your potential copyright infringement case? Let's look at them one by one: