'Retiring the Hybrid Policy': Dell Issues a Strict Return-to-Office Mandate for Most Employees Dell Technologies has around 43,000 employees in the U.S.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Dell CEO Michael Dell told staff in an email Friday that employees living within an hour of the company's offices should be at their desks five days a week.
  • The new policy will eliminate their previous hybrid system and begins in March.

In October, Dell Technologies told sales staff to return to the office five days a week. Now, the tech giant is issuing a strict return-to-office (RTO) mandate for all employees who live within an hour of their local offices, according to an internal memo exclusively obtained by Business Insider.

Dell staff received the news via email from the company's CEO, Michael Dell. The RTO mandate begins in March.

"Starting March 3, all hybrid and remote team members who live near a Dell office will work in the office five days a week," Dell wrote. "We are retiring the hybrid policy effective that day."

Related: AT&T and Sweetgreen Are Following Amazon's Lead With Stricter Return-to-Office Mandates

However, employees who live more than an hour from a Dell office can keep working remotely, the email stated, though the company also said last spring that remote employees would not be eligible for promotions without several layers of approvals and red tape.

Dell is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, and has 120,000 staffers worldwide. The company has more than 40 U.S. office locations to house its 43,000 employees in the States.

Dell is the latest major company to bring employees back to the office. The largest bank in the country, JPMorgan, also recently implemented a five-day-a-week RTO mandate. Walmart and Amazon have also brought workers back in-house.

Michael Dell, 59, founded Dell in 1984 when he was 19 years old. He is currently No. 14 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $117 billion.

Related: JPMorgan Shuts Down Internal Message Board Comments After Employees React to Return-to-Office Mandate

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Difficult Decision': Amazon Announces a New Round of Layoffs. Here Are the Roles Affected.

Amazon's latest layoffs affect two specific departments.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How AI Is Transforming the SEO Playbook — and What Businesses Must Do to Ensure Long-Term Relevance and Visibility

As AI-driven search evolves, traditional keyword SEO is giving way to entity optimization, a smarter, intent-driven approach that prioritizes relationships and context. Learn how entity SEO is reshaping search and why it's the key to staying competitive in an AI-powered world.

By Scott Baradell
Business News

'There Are Repercussions': Meta Reminds Staff of Its Strict No-Leaks Policy — That Has Since Been Leaked to the Press

The memo followed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's widely circulated all-hands meeting.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

'Over $100,000 a Month': His Spicy Side Hustle Became a Full-Time Business and Hit 7-Figure Revenue — Here's How He Did It

Brock Giles, 36, started a business inspired by his childhood filled with "food, cooking and entertaining."

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Fans of Costco's $1.50 Hot Dog Combo Are In for a Big Surprise

Costco CEO Ron Vachris announced a change that's coming soon to the company's food courts.

By David James
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel